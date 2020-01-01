Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve offer Ramsey to Spurs for Ndombele

Lazio consider Rose move
Lazio are considering a move for Danny Rose, claim the Corriere dello Sport.
The Rome side are looking to add experience to their squad as they prepare to play in next season's Champions League.
Rose, currently on loan at Newcastle, is under contract at Tottenham until 2021.
Sneijder could follow Robben out of retirement
Wesley Sneijder could follow Arjen Robben out of retirement to play for Utrecht, according to the Daily Mail.
Robben has returned to represent former club Groningen, and Utrecht's sporting director has admitted talks have taken place.
Inter swoop for Greek teenager Botis
Inter are ready to complete the signing of 16-year-old Green goalkeeper Nikolaos Botis, Sky Sport Italy report.
Botis will sign a three-year contract and join from PAOK in spring next year.
Fiorentina want De Rossi as manager
Fiorentina want to bring in former Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi as manager, according to DiMarzio.
While there are still obstacles to overcome, it is reported the Roma legend could be in place before the start of the 2020-21 Serie A season.
De Rossi has spoken before of his desire to go into coaching, but he may not have expected such a top job to come up so soon.
Bayern chief addresses Thiago & Havertz talk
Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted midfielder Thiago may be seeking a fresh challenge away from the club.
Rummenigge also ruled out any chance of Bayern moving for Kai Havertz this year.
Juve offer Ramsey to Spurs for Ndombele
Tottenham have turned down approach
Juventus offered former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Tottenham in a bid to sign Tanguy Ndombele, the Telegraph claims.
However, they say Spurs have rejected the offer despite Ndombele coming in for criticism at times from Jose Mourinho.
Ramsey joined Juve for free only a year ago, but faces fresh competition for places following the arrival of Arthur from Barcelona
Rennes close on Lyon striker Terrier
Chelsea could sign tall players to solve set-piece issues
Frank Lampard says Chelsea could look to solve their problems at set-pieces by signing taller players.
“With Liverpool, I remember a lot of talk about them and set pieces a few seasons ago. They were zonal and conceding a lot," Lampard told a press conference.
"They signed Virgil van Dijk and he heads out everything. There’s a huge relation to personnel and if you don’t have that size, the main thing is trying to compete as hard as you can and making it difficult for other teams to score.
“But I’m not making excuses because we haven’t done that well enough and that has to improve. When you look at who you might bring in with the balance of the squad, it is certainly something to take into account.”