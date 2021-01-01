Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp wants Liverpool to move for Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo

Sky Sports Germany writes that Borussia Dortmund have a buyback clause for in-demand Alexander Isak, whom they sold to Real Sociedad in 2019.

The 21-year-old forward has scored 12 La Liga goals this campaign, putting him on the radar of clubs desperate for youthful attacking help. A lineup spot at Dortmund could open for him if Erling Haaland were to depart this summer.