Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi wants Bielsa at Barcelona

sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli says there have been no offers for star centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly despite growing speculation over his future.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with several top teams in recent transfer windows, as , , and are all said to have him high on their wanted lists.

Recent reports suggest City are the favourites to land him, with the international eager to play under Pep Guardiola in the Premier League.

