Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba never wanted Man Utd return - they were his fourth choice

chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has backed manager Mikel Arteta to turn things around at the club, hailing him as a "really powerful individual".

The north London side's results have put pressure on former midfielder Arteta, who has insisted that he has "zero doubts" about his side's ability to bounce back from their underwhelming start.

But Venkatesham has given the 38-year-old a vote of confidence amid their disappointing domestic form and believes the team is strong enough to get their season back on track.

