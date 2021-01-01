Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo wants Manchester City move

VVV-Venlo striker Georgios Giakoumakis wants to join 2.Bundesliga side Werder Bremen despite a fee having been agreed with Scottish champions Celtic, according to reports in the Netherlands.

The 26-year-old Greek forward netted 33 goals last season despite his side being relegated from the Eredivisie, and appeared set for Celtic after a €2.5million deal was agreed.

However De Gelderlander claim Giakoumakis would much rather move to Germany, although wages are proving a stciking point for Bremen.