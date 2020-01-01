Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool shelve Werner move

vice-president Javier Zanetti has repeated his call for Lautaro Martinez to ignore the interest from , labelling the hotshot an "asset" to the club.

Martinez arrived at San Siro in the summer of 2018 from Racing Club and immediately caught the eye with his performances up front, although initially he received little playing time as Mauro Icardi's understudy.

With Icardi leaving in 2019, however, and new coach Antonio Conte switching to two starting centre-forwards, he has gone from strength to strength partnering Romelu Lukaku, scoring 16 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20 before the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That promise has not gone unnoticed, with Barca reportedly desperate to pair him with international team-mate Lionel Messi this summer.