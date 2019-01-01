Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona's talks to sign Neymar stall

full-back Luca Pellegrini is to re-join on loan, according to Tuttosport.

The 20-year-old will travel to Sardinia on Monday to finalise a return to the club where he spent the second half of last season.

Pellegrini only joined Juventus earlier this summer from in a deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola go the other way, but the club are happy for him to be loaned out for another season.