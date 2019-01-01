Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca & Liverpool in race for Lille's Pepe

Cavani refuses to confirm PSG future
Edinson Cavani stopped short of confirming his future at Paris Saint-Germainafter making a late re-appearance at the club's Ligue 1 victory party on Sunday.
Barca & Liverpool in race for Nicolas Pepe
Ivory Coast striker wanted by several of Europe's elite
Barcelona and Liverpool are among a host of clubs weighing up a bid for Lille sensation Nicolas Pepe, reports Le10Sport.
The 23-year-old Ivory Coast striker has enjoyed a brilliant season in Ligue 1, attracting the attention of Europe's elite.
As well as the two Champions League semi-finalists, Inter, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich are also among his admirers.
Roma decide El Shaarawy future
Roma are set to offer Stephan El Shaarawy a new deal at Stadio Olimpico, reports Corriere della Sera (via Calciomercato).
Talks between the ex-Milan man and his club had stalled over his wage demands, but a run of fine form seems to have convinced Roma to extend his contract, set to expire in June 2020.
Man Utd set to hire Phelan as technical director
Manchester United are ready to hire Mike Phelan as the club's new technical director, according to the Daily Mail.
Phelan is highly regarded around Old Trafford and currently acting as first-team coach of the Premier League giants.
If he receives the promotion another United favourite, Michael Carrick, would be in line to step up and act effectively as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's assistant.
Mbappe scotches talk of Real Madrid move
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe refuted talk he could join Real Madridafter he scored a hat-trick against former club Monaco on Sunday.
The 20-year-old was in sparkling form at Parc des Princes, scoring three times in a 3-1 win.
The victory came on the day PSG clinched their second straight Ligue 1 title, with Lille's draw at Toulouse earlier in the day securing the championship.
Andre Silva close to Premier League move
Struggling Milan forward Andre Silva could line up in the Premier League next season, reports the Birmingham Mail.
Silva has endured a disappointing period on loan at Sevilla and is likely to move on again once the current term ends.
And while Wolves were believed to be in pole position for his transfer, agent Jorge Mendes will consider any offer from the English top flight in his bid to give the player a fresh start.