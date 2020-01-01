Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Guardiola worried about City exodus

Chelsea targeting trio
According to the Mirror, Frank Lampard is looking to add Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Moussa Dembele to his squad this summer.
Having already agreed a deal to bring Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech to the club, the Blues are reportedly keen to further strengthen going forward, and have identified Lyon’s Dembele and Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho as the ideal incomings.
Lampard is also keeping tabs on Birmingham City youngster Bellingham, who is also wanted by Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Manchester United.
Real Salt Lake re-sign Mulholland
Veteran midfielder Luke Mulholland has re-signed for Real Salt Lake ahead of the upcoming MLS season.
LLLLLLLLLUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUKKE— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) February 13, 2020
Trabzonspor eyeing Everton striker Niasse
Turkish club Trabzonspor are keeping tabs on Everton striker Oumar Niasse, and could land the Senegal international on a free transfer this summer when his contract comes to an end at Goodison Park.
The 29-year-old is seemingly not in manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans, and could make a return to Turkish football, having spent the 2013-14 campaign with Akhisar Belediyespor.
Niasse has also been linked with a return to Russia, but Fotospor claim that Trabzonspor are leading the race for his signature.
Guardiola worried for City players after Champions League ban
The club face a two-year absence from European's elite competition
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is worried about the future of several of his players after the club received a two-year ban from playing in the Champions League, reports ESPN.
The Spaniard reportedly knew about the ban on Friday morning, and is now anxious that some of his current squad may want to leave the league champions upon hearing the news.
Viviano deal falls through for Inter
Emiliano Viviano's proposed move to Inter has fallen through, with Antonio Conte deciding not to offer the goalkeeper a deal until the end of the season.
The 34-year-old was training with the league leaders after they lost number one Samir Handanovic to a finger injury, but the free agent has not been given a contract at the club.
Inter are increasingly hopeful that their Slovenian shot-stopper will be ready for next week's league encounter with Sampdoria, and so have opted against bringing in another keeper, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
Montero close to Swansea exit
According to Sport Witness, Jefferson Montero is on the verge of joining Ecuadorian side Liga de Quito.
The 30-year-old is currently on loan at Birmingham City from Swansea, but has found playing time limited this season, with the majority of his football coming in the FA Cup.
Montero's Swansea contract expires in the summer, with the winger expected to return to his native Ecuador at the end of the current campaign.
Van de Beek plays down Real Madrid interest
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has played down the rumours linking him to Real Madrid, with the midfielder insisting he is happy at his current club.
The 22-year-old has been followed closely by several top European sides after his performances helped Ajax reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, with Madrid and Manchester United seemingly favourites to land his signature.
The Eredivisie outfit have already agreed a deal to send Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea this summer, but according to the Mirror, his team-mate Van de Beek is staying put for the time being.