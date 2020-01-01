Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton in pole position to sign Khedira from Juventus

Everton in pole position to sign Khedira
Germany international wants Premier League move
Sami Khedira looks set to leave Juventus in the near future and he has told his agent to orchestrate a move to the Premier League.
Calciomercato reports Everton are currently in the lead to sign the German midfielder.
Aston Villa back on Rashica trail
RB Leipzig and Leverkusen also still want him
Aston Villa are keeping their eye on Milot Rashica's situation at Werder Bremen, Deich Stube says.
RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen have been linked with the winger but Villa, who were reportedly eager to sign him in the summer, are still in contention and could make a new bid to sign him in January.
Gonzalez signs new Stuttgart deal
Nicolas #Gonzalez: “I feel at home here and I’m very happy about the early contract extension.”— VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) November 25, 2020
All the details on @nicoivang19's contract extension 👇📖#VfBhttps://t.co/ULPW7i2VCa
Boateng could still stay at Bayern - Kahn
Bayern Munich will hold talks with Jerome Boateng to decide his future, board member and former star Oliver Kahn says.
The defender's contract expires at the end of the season and it has been claimed he is on his way out.
But Kahn told Sky in Germany: "[Bayern are] in contact with Boateng, so you don't have to worry. We will hold talks when the time comes and come to a fair decision."
AC Milan want Vazquez
AC Milan could snap up Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid next summer.
The winger looks set to leave the Spanish giants at the end of the season when his contract expires and Calciomercato.it reports the Serie A side believe he would be a smart and affordable signing.