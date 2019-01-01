Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona will not make another Neymar offer

Man City targeting Norwegian starlet
Manchester City are preparing to make a January move for 19-year-old Hakon Evjen, reports the Daily Mail.
The Bodo/Glimt midfielder has netted nine times in 18 games and added four assists this season, drawing the eye of multiple teams across Europe.
Manchester United are also in on Evjen, as are Anderlecht, AZ and multiple German and Italian clubs.
Barca will not make another Neymar offer
PSG star's return to Camp Nou in jeopardy?
Barcelona will not make another offer for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, according to ESPN.
PSG made a demand of €130 million (£118m/$143m), plus Ivan Rakitic, Jean-Clair Todibo and Ousmane Dembele on loan, which was rejected by the Liga champions.
While Barca are not ending hope of a Neymar deal, they are unwilling to make any further offers themselves with just days remaining before the transfer deadline.
Navas to join PSG on Monday
Keylor Navas will join Paris Saint-Germain on Monday in a cash-plus-player deal, reports Marca.
PSG will pay Real Madrid €15 million (£13.6m/$16.5m) for the Costa Rica international, and will allow goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to join the Liga club on a one-year loan.
The deal will be announced Monday as it made sense for both clubs to have their current players on hand in case of emergency for their games this week.
Man Utd wanted striker depth
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that his Manchester United forward line is missing a predatory finisher following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter.
Both Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku have joined Inter, leaving United short on striker depth, with just Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood as centre-forward options.
And Solskjaer said on Friday that he would ideally have been able to bring in a new striking option during the summer transfer window, but the club were unable to get the target they had identified.
Marotta hopeful of Icardi sale
Mauro Icardi is not part of the first-team plans at Inter and the Serie A club remain hopeful of selling their former captain before Monday's transfer deadline, according to CEO Giuseppe Marotta.
The Argentina striker missed a large chunk of last season and was stripped of the captaincy due to a contract dispute, with his current deal having two seasons left to run.
Although Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara had suggested the forward could be staying, it appears there is no way back for him at the club following the arrivals of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, with Marotta confident a deal will be found by the transfer deadline.