Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd rival Liverpool for Kabak

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
West Ham eye new striker

2020-12-22T23:55:05Z

West Ham United will try to add to their forward line in January, reports the Mirror

Olivier Giroud is one possibility to bolster an attack built around Michail Antonio, with Sebastien Haller failing to impress so far at the club.

Man Utd expect to seal Diallo arrival in January

2020-12-22T23:45:03Z

Manchester United are confident of sealing Amed Diallo's transfer in the next month, reports the BBC

Diallo, 18, agreed to move to Old Trafford in October but remained at Atalanta for the first half of the 2020-21 season. 

Man Utd rival Liverpool for Kabak

2020-12-22T23:25:08Z

Turkey defender could arrive for fee of £25m

Manchester United are set to battle Liverpool for the signature of Ozan Kabak, reports the Daily Mail

The 20-year-old Turkey international is seen as the perfect partner for Harry Maguire at the back and could be available for £25 million due to Schalke's financial issues.

Ozan Kabak Schalke 2020-21
Getty Images

Costa to leave Atletico

2020-12-22T23:15:35Z