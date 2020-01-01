Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus want to swap Ronaldo for Neymar

Two superstars, one stunning proposition

are hoping to agree a swap deal with that would see Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar go in the opposite direction next season.

TuttoMercatoWeb claim such a deal is on the cards with both players on similar contracts and renewals at their current clubs unlikely.

Ronaldo is contracted to Juventus until 2022 and the Turin giants want to cash in before he could leave for free.