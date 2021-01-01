Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plan Sterling move

Shevchenko targets UK move
Former Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko is looking for a job in Great Britain, reports the Sun.
Celtic are among the clubs that could be interested in the ex-Chelsea striker, as they have struggled under Ange Postecoglou at the start of 2021-22.
Koeman feels 'supported' at Barcelona
Ronald Koeman: “Do I feel supported? Yes, now, yes. You can feel that there is a feeling with the president Laporta and he sees the situation as he explained. But you always depend on the results, which is the case for any coach”. 🔴🔵 #FCB @ReshadRahman_— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2021
Liverpool chase 'New De Bruyne'
Liverpool are looking to swoop for Polish wonderkid Kacper Kozlowski, reports the Mirror.
Kozlowski, 18, has picked up comparisons to Kevin De Bruyne after shining in his home country for Pogon Szczecin.
Man Utd seek final transfer decision on Pogba
Manchester United hope to finally know Paul Pogba's transfer plans by Christmas, claims the Sun.
The France star has constantly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but the club is still keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal.
Arsenal plan Sterling move (Daily Star)
Man City star has less than two years on contract
Arsenal are weighing up a sensational approach for Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling, reports the Daily Star.
Sterling has less than two years remaining on his contract, and has fallen out of favour as of late at the Etihad Stadium.