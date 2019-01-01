Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal interested in Ajax star Neres

manager Pai Dardai will step down at the end of the season after agreeing to leave the club.

Dardai has been in charge of the side for the last four and a half years, but he's now looking for a new challenge.

He told the club's website: "These were very intense and eventful years for me as head coach at Hertha BSC, and I am grateful for the opportunity I got here and very proud of what we have achieved together during this time.

"But sometimes it is that the time has come for a change, and I have always emphasized that I care about the best for Hertha BSC, because Hertha is and always will be my home. "