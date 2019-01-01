Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal interested in Ajax star Neres

Cherries want Butland this summer
Bournemouth are in the race to sign Stoke goalkeper Jack Butland.
That's according to Football Insider, who are reporting Eddie Howe's interested in bringing the England international to Vitality Stadium this summer.
A club scout is understood to have watched the goalkeeper against Rotherham at the weekend.
Real Madrid rule out Mane-Vinicius swap deal
According to Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, Real Madrid have enquired about the possible signing of Sadio Mane.
And Liverpool's reponse? They asked for hot prospect Vinicius in return.
However, Real appear to have also said 'No' to Liverpool regarding a potential Mane-Vinicius swap deal, so a potential move looks off for now...
Betis sign Lo Celso from PSG
Real Betis have activated their option to buy Giovani Lo Celso from Paris Saint-Germain.
The midfielder will now remain at the Spanish club until 2023 having originally arrived from PSG on loan at the beginning of the current campaign.
He's scored 15 goals in 40 games so far this season.
Liverpool & Juventus could trigger Brandt clause
Julian Brandt could be set to leave Bayer Leverkusen for just €25 million (£22m/$28m) this summer, Sport Bild says.
Liverpool and Juventus are at the front of the queue to sign the Germany international, while Real Madrid also hold an interest in him.
The 22-year-old's contract runs until 2021 but it has a release that will allow him to go for the relatively small fee this year.
Umtiti to escape Barca after miserable season?
In less than a year, Samuel Umtiti has gone from one of Barcelona's hottest prospects to being surplus to requirements.
The France defender has struggled with injury in recent months and coach Ernesto Valverde seems to have lost confidence in him, leaving him on the bench for recent key games.
As his terrible season nears its end, Barca could sell their €25 million (£21.6m/$28.3m) signing on for a big profit this summer.
PSG plan another bid for €25m Weigl
Paris Saint-Germain are plotting another attempt to sign Julian Weigl from Borussia Dortmund this summer, France Football claims.
The French side tried to reunite him with former coach Thomas Tuchel last summer, but Dortmund would not let him go.
He has since fallen out of favour under Lucien Favre and PSG are considering another offer and it is claimed a €25 million bid (£22m/$28m) would be enough.
Gladbach extend Hofmann deal
Borussia Monchengladbach have tied midfielder Jonas Hofmann to a new contract.
The 26-year-old has been a key player for Dieter Hecking's team and had just one year left to run on his deal.
But the Bundesliga outfit have added a few more years to his deal, extending it to 2023.
"Jonas has grown steadily into a top performer at Borussia in his nearly three and a half years, and has played a significant role in our outstanding season. We are happy that we are continuing on this path together," sporting director Max Eberl said.
Sarri replaces Conte as Roma's No.1 candidate
Roma have turned to Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri as their favoured candidate to take the helm next season, Corriere dello Sport reports.
The Giallorossi are eyeing a new manager to replace Claudio Ranieri at the end of the season and had initially set their sights on Antonio Conte.
But director Franco Baldini sees Sarri as an ideal appointment with the Italian under pressure at Stamford Bridge and has held talks with the ex-Napoli boss.
Dardai to leave Hertha Berlin
Hertha Berlin manager Pai Dardai will step down at the end of the season after agreeing to leave the club.
Dardai has been in charge of the Bundesliga side for the last four and a half years, but he's now looking for a new challenge.
He told the club's website: "These were very intense and eventful years for me as head coach at Hertha BSC, and I am grateful for the opportunity I got here and very proud of what we have achieved together during this time.
"But sometimes it is that the time has come for a change, and I have always emphasized that I care about the best for Hertha BSC, because Hertha is and always will be my home. "
Newcastle in for Fraser & Brooks
That's according to the Daily Star, who are reporting Rafa Benitez wants to strengthen his side with the Bournemouth duo this summer.
Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey look likely to leave St.James’s Park this summer, with Newcastle looking to replace them immediately in the coming transfer window.
Fraser has also linked with Arsenal lately, but it remains to be seen if the Scotland international will depart the south coast side in the near future.
Coutinho to remain at Barcelona this summer
Philippe Coutinho will be a Barcelona player next season, according to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
The former Liverpool man has struggled to settle in at Camp Nou since his switch last year, with reports linking him with a return to the Premier League.
However, according to the Barcelona president, that will not be the case.
"He is an excellent baller and he is playing better each time," Bartomeu said. "We consider him as a world class player and, without a doubt, he will continue at Barca."
Carrasco to AC Milan? Maybe not anymore...
Yannick Carrasco is on AC Milan's radar, but according to Calcio Mercato he isn't particuarly high up on their wishlist.
The Belgium international is currently playing his trade in the Chinese Super League, but is rumoured to be wanting to return to Europe.
One option has always been Milan, but according to reports the club are looking at other players right now, such as Richarlison and Gerard Deulofeu.
Bayern can't afford Mbappe - Hoeness
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has admitted he would love to sign Kylian Mbappe but admits his side cannot afford the Paris Saint-Germain star.
Real Madrid are reportedly willing to pay a world record fee to sign the 20-year-old sensation who currently leads the Ligue 1 goal chart.
But Hoeness says no club could afford to buy Mbappe without getting into trouble.
"I would buy Mbappé immediately. The player is great. But we don't have the money necessary for that," Hoeness told Deutschen Presse-Agentur.
"It's not about whether Mbappe is worth the money. The question is: can anyone afford to spend this money without getting into financial trouble?
Inter launch €60m Nicolas Pepe bid
Arsenal, Bayern & PSG also in battle for Lille star
Inter have made a €60 million (£52m/$68m) offer to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille, France Football says.
The 23-year-old Lille star has attracted interest from many of Europe's top teams, with the likes of Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain eyeing him.
But Inter have made their first attempt to lure him away from France, but there will likely be a few more offers coming in.
Okazaki to leave Leicester as contract nears end
Leicester City have decided not to renew Shinji Okazaki's contract before it expires at the end of the season, The Daily Mail says.
The Japan international joined four years ago from Mainz but has been used from the bench and limited to brief appearances this season.
Now 33, the forward wants to try his hand in another of Europe's top leagues and looks set to go to Italy or Spain.
Milan clubs in race to sign Thauvin from Marseille
Florian Thauvin looks set to leave Marseille at the end of the season amid interest from Inter and AC Milan, France Football says.
The 26-year-old winger is in talks with the French side over a summer departure and it looks like Italy will be his next destination.
Not only are the Milan clubs trying to lure him away, though, Napoli are also in the picture but they are prioritising other targets first.
Griezmann 'not on the table' for Barca
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is not in the club's plans heading into this summer.
Griezmann has been linked with the club over the last several months, but Bartomeu says the focus is on other players, like Matthijs de Ligt.
Boca and River chase Pastore
Boca Juniors and River Plate are chasing Javier Pastore, according to TNT Sports.
Pastore is set to leave Roma in the near future, and the midfielder would like to return to his native country.
Argentina's two biggest clubs are on high alert, although a Chinese offer also remains a possibility.
Zidane: Benzema is used to transfer rumours
Zinedine Zidane praised the in-form Karim Benzema amid the consistent rumours linking the forward with a move.
Benzema scored Real Madrid's lone goal on Monday as his side fell to a disappointing draw with Leganes.
Arsenal interested in Neres
Arsenal
One of the club's scout will be in
Neres is expected to cost at least €35 million ($40 million) if he leaves Ajax this summer.
Navas hopes for Real Madrid stay
Keylor Navas says he would like to stay at Real Madrid heading into next season.
Playing time was limited for the Costa Rican under Santiago Solari and Julen Lopetegui but, with Zinedine Zidane now in charge, Navas is hoping to stay.
PSG interested in Coutinho as Man Utd move is ruled out
Neymar is working to bring his international team-mate to Paris
Manchester United are out of the race for Philippe Coutinho as Paris Saint-Germain remain in the hunt, according to Sport.
Coutinho is not willing to go to Manchester United due to his loyalty to former club Liverpool, as he does not want to upset his supporters at Anfield.
Neymar, though, is working to bring his international team-mate to Paris, and the club has already made contact with the Barcelona star's agents to express interest.
Newcastle hope to finalize Benitez deal
Newcatle are hoping to finalize a new deal for Rafael Benitez within the next two weeks, according to the Chronicle.
Both sides are keen on an extension as discussions have been ongoing for the last month or so.
As part of that, Benitez has requested to see a clearer process when it comes to recruiting new players and quicker decision making from within the club.
Pogba is not worthy of Real Madrid based on Barcelona & PSG performances
Paul Pogba and Real Madrid remain linked, but his recent performances show he has a long way to go if he hopes to be the Spanish side's saviour.
Pogba's efforts in recent Champions League matches have left a lot to be desired, and that should be a warning sign for Real Madrid.
