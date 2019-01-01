Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus want Can-Paredes swap with PSG

Atleti target Olmo ready for 'next step'
Dinamo Zagreb's Dani Olmo says he is ready for the "next step" amid interest from Atletico Madrid.
The 21-year-old attacker made his Spain debut last month.
"Last summer was an ideal time to take a next step," Olmo told Jugones.
"In the end it did not happen and I said that I was equally happy because I wanted to play Champions League.
"But I think my cycle there is over and I want to take the next step to continue improving."
Monaco ponder Todibo bid
Monaco are weighing up a January bid for Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo.
Le 10 Sport says the French side have been monitoring him for some time and are considering making a move for him, but Barca are reportedly only interested in letting him go out on loan for the rest of the season.
Juventus to offer Can in Paredes swap deal with PSG
German midfielder also wanted by Man Utd
Juventus are willing to offer up Emre Can to Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for Leandro Paredes, Corriere dello Sport claims.
Paredes only arrived in Paris in January, but the French side are already eager to let him go, while they have been linked with a bid for Can.
Juve are willing to let Can go, but they want a midfielder in return.
Barcelona target PSG starlet
Barcelona have placed Paris Saint-Germain youngster Adil Aouchiche on their list of transfer targets, Mundo Deportivo claims.
The 17-year-old's contract with the French side expires at the end of the season and he has snubbed their latest contract offer.
And Barca could be set to lure him away as they have been following him for a long time.
Fiorentina make Cutrone bid
Fiorentina have made an offer for Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone, according to reports.
The 21-year-old just joined the Premier League side in July but the Serie A side hope to lure him back to Italy.
They have reportedly offered €2 million to take him on loan with a €16m option to buy him on a permanent basis.
#Fiorentina are really interested in Patrick #Cutrone for January. They have offered to #Wolverhampton a loan (€2M) with option to buy (€16M). #transfers #wolves— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) 24 december 2019
Napoli target AC Milan's Rodriguez
Napoli are considering a move for AC Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez.
The 27-year-old has been limited to just five Serie A appearances this season and his contract is up in 2021.
Napoli are looking to invest in their defence and Corriere dello Sport says they see the Switzerland international as a good candidate.