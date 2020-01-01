Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus agree fee with Barcelona for Suarez

Leeds submit bid for Dinamo defender
Leeds have submitted a new bid to sign Josko Gvardiol: €22m + 20% percentage on future sale. Dinamo Zagreb asked for €25m as price tag. Also RB Leipzig are in the race but made a lower bid [around €15m]. ⚪️ #LUFC #transfers @DiMarzio— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2020
Liverpool set to profit from Coutinho's Barca stay
Barcelona's decision to keep Philippe Coutinho at the club next season will likely see Liverpool pocket a further £4.4 million in transfer add-ons, according to the Mirror.
Should the Brazilian make a further 15 appearances for Barca, the Reds will be entitled to the extra fee.
New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly keen for Coutinho to play a big part of his squad moving forward.
Juventus agree deal for Suarez
The Serie A champions have all but got their man
Juventus have struck a deal with Barcelona for striker Luis Suarez, claims Tancredi Palmeri.
The Turin club will pay €3 million up front for the Uruguayan with a further €13 million set to be paid via bonuses.
Klopp to talk with Wijnaldum about his Liverpool future
Jurgen Klopp with personally talk with Gini Wijnaldum about his immediate future amidst ongoing links to Barcelona, according to the Independent.
Liverpool would prefer to keep the Dutch midfielder but would be willing to let him leave if he wanted to with the Reds then expected to push to complete a deal for Thiago.
Roma closing in on Smalling deal
Roma have agreed personal terms with Chris Smalling and are confident of striking a deal with Manchester United for the defender, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
Smalling is ready to sign a one-year deal with the club but the Italians are still negotiating with the Red Devils with the next few days deemed decisive.