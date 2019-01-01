Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to battle Juve and PSG for Ndombele

Madrid turned down €180m for Asensio
Real Madrid turned down a €180 million (£155m/$200m) offer for Marco Asensio, according to the midfielder's agent Horacio Gaggioli.
Asensio has endured a disappointing campaign, starting just 20 of Madrid's 42 La Liga and Champions League matches, which has led to speculation that he could leave at the end of the season.
Liverpool and Juventus are both rumoured to be interested in the Spaininternational, but his representative insisted neither the player nor the La Liga club are keen on a transfer.
Lyon after Bailly or Lindelof
Lyon will approach Manchester United for either Eric Bailly or Victor Lindelof this summer, according to L'Equipe.
Bailly has struggled for game time this season and has been more or less frozen out of the first-team making him a more attainable target for the Ligue 1 outfit.
The Ivorian centre-back is their first choice, but they will also explore a move for Swedish defender Lindelof as they seek to bolster their defence.
Juve interested in Fekir
Juventus are one of a number of top clubs interested in signing Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir, according to L'Equipe.
There is expected to be a scramble for the Frenchman's signature this summer after a reported failed medical saw his move to Liverpool collapse last off-season.
Fekir, 25, has scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 36 matches in all competitions this season.
Solskjaer in Man Utd crisis talks ahead of summer overhaul
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was called in by Ed Woodward for crisis talks as Manchester United lost their seventh game from their last nine, according to the Daily Mail.
The summer's transfer dealings were discussed, with the futures of star names Paul Pogba, David de Gea and Romelu Lukaku up in the air as unrest grows following a disappointing season.
Alexis Sanchez, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are also expected to depart, but the staggering wages of the Chilean in particular could make offloading him tricky.
Lyon open to Depay and Cornet offers
Lyon are open to selling Memphis Depay and Maxwel Cornet this summer, according to L'Equipe.
The two forwards have proven themselves dispensable, with the former accused of attitude problems and the latter recording just one Ligue 1 goal this season.
Depay has managed seven in the league, but Lyon believe they can cope without both as they look to bolster other areas of the squad.
Man Utd to battle Juve and PSG for Ndombele
The midfielder has drawn interest from several of football's top clubs
Manchester United are set to battle Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Tanguy Ndombele, according to L'Equipe.
The Lyon midfielder is also the subject of interest from Real Madrid, who have reportedly held talks with the player's representatives.
Ndombele has made 44 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twice and recording six assists.