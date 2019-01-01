Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Napoli reach €40m deal for Lozano

Wolves plot ambitious summer window
Wolves are preparing for an ambitious summer window where they hope to build a squad to challenge the Premier League's top teams, according to the Mirror.
There is still a debate on how much to spend, especially since Europa League qualification is not yet official and manager Nuno is among those urging caution.
The plans do include a continuation of their reliance on Portuguese players, with AC Milan's Andre Silva among their top targets, as well as French midfielder Morgan Sanson, who plays for Marseille.
Blackpool targeting Hart
Championship side Blackpool are hoping to bring Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart to the club for next season, according to the Sun.
Hart, who lost his starting spot to Tom Heaton, is hoping for a summer exit but also does not want to suffer a drop in wages.
That would mean Blackpool would need a loan with Burnley paying part of his salary, but with the Premier League side wanting a permanent exit, talks could drag out.
Tottenham join chase for Van de Beek
Ajax star Donny van de Beek has been identified as a potential replacement at Tottenham for Christian Eriksen, according to the Daily Mail.
Eriksen could depart for Real Madrid this summer, and Spurs are prepared to battle Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the £45 million ($60m) Van de Beek's signature.
Spurs have previously enjoyed a good relationship with Ajax, having bought Eriksen, Jan Vertongen and Davison Sanchez from them.
Napoli reach €40m deal for Lozano
The Mexico star will sign a five-year deal with the Serie A giants
Napoli and PSV have agreed a €40 million (£34m/$45m) fee for the sale of Mexico star Hirving Lozano, according to Corriere dello Sport.
Lozano will receive a five-year contract from Napoli after the Serie A club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis, coach Carlo Ancelotti and agent Mino Raiola hashed out the details of the deal.
The winger, who is sidelined with a knee injury, is reportedly the target of multiple big clubs, including Manchester United.
De Gea given a week to decide Man United future
Manchester United have given David de Gea a week to decide whether or not to accept their contract offer, according to the Sun.
With his contract to expire next summer, De Gea has delayed on signing a new deal and United want an answer before the end of the Premier League season a week from Sunday.
Paris Saint-Germain are willing to pay De Gea £350,000-per-week in wages and are lurking to pounce if a deal is not agreed.
Athletic Bilbao join Mata hunt
Athletic Bilbao are the latest team to join the hunt to sign Manchester United's Juan Mata, with the La Liga side offering a two-year contract to the attacker according to the Mirror.
Mata has a one-year deal with an option for a second on the table from Man United but is uncertain he wants to sign with a potential youth movement coming.
In addition to Bilbao, Valencia are interested in Mata as well as Brighton, now that the Premier League club are safe from relegation.