Mino Raiola is pushing for the move

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is inching closer to a Real Madrid move, reports ABC.

Pogba will be a free agent at season's end and Madrid are prepared to offer him a deal worth €14 million (£12m/$16m) per season.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is pushing for the move, with the Frenchman eager to play with his international team-mate Karim Benzema and possibly Kylian Mbappe as well.