Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca want Aguero on free transfer

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Sergio Aguero, Man City, Barcelona badge
Getty composite

FC Dallas trade Barrios to Rapids

2021-01-13T18:20:59Z

FC Dallas have traded Michael Barrios to the Colorado Rapids, the club confirmed.

Barrios, who joined FC Dallas in 2015 and finished as the club’s leading assist maker in three separate seasons, will now head to Colorado in exchange for an international roster spot and a draft pick.

"[My time with FC Dallas] was practically part of my life because I have been in Dallas for six years," Barrios said. "Where they supported me as if they were my second family. The club was my second home. So, I’m grateful to them for all this time that they gave me their support and their trust.

More than 15 clubs bid for Balogun

2021-01-13T18:00:15Z

More than 15 clubs have made bids for Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year-old forward will be a free agent in the summer if Arsenal can't tie him down to a new contract.

RB Leipzig had been linked but are reported not to have made an offer at this stage.

Atletico loan Dembele with €33.5m purchase option

2021-01-13T17:55:40Z

La Liga leaders boosted by new forward

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Moussa Dembele from Lyon on an initial loan deal with an option to buy for €33.5 million (£30m/$41m).

Get all the details here on Goal!

Barcelona rejected chance to sign Ronaldo - Laporta

2021-01-13T17:40:43Z

Barcelona's former president and current presidential candidate Joan Laporta says the club turned down the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo - and he doesn't regret it.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 2020
Getty

Kike signs new Eibar contract

2021-01-13T17:30:07Z

Former Middlesbrough striker Kike Garcia has signed a new contract at Eibar, running until 2023.

The 31-year-old has scored 30 goals in 139 games for Eibar since joining in 2016, including goals against both Barcelona and Real Madrid this season.

Inter Miami want Sounders director Henderson

2021-01-13T17:20:56Z

Inter Miami are interested in adding the Seattle Sounders' sporting director Chris Henderson to their backroom staff, according to the Washington Post.

Inter's former sporting director, Paul McDonough left his post in December.

Ruffier announces retirement

2021-01-13T17:00:54Z

Former France international goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier has retired from football to become a coach at his hometown club.

Ruffier, 34, has moved to French fifth-tier side Aviron Bayonnais to work as a youth coach after 10 years and almost 400 appearances for Saint-Etienne.

Hoffenheim forward Klauss joins Standard on loan

2021-01-13T16:40:24Z

Standard Liege have signed Hoffenheim's 23-year-old Brazilian forward Joao Klauss on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy.

Toronto to appoint Armas

2021-01-13T16:20:10Z

Toronto FC are set to appoint former USMNT midfielder Chris Armas as their new head coach, reports TSN.

Armas most recently managed the New York Red Bulls, a post he vacated in September. He won the MLS Supporters' Shield with the Red Bulls in 2018.

Man City defender Garcia agrees personal terms to return to Barcelona

2021-01-13T16:00:56Z

Eric Garcia has agreed personal terms to return to Barcelona, Goal can confirm.

The Manchester City defender is ready to head back to Spain, although there is still a fair way to go before a return to Camp Nou can come to fruition.

Read the full story on Goal!

Sunderland chasing Brighton defender

2021-01-13T15:40:43Z

Sunderland have made an approach to sign Brighton defender Alex Cochrane, Football Insider is reporting.

The 20-year-old defender is currently on a season-long loan at Union SG in Belgium, but Sunderland are hopeful they can add Cochrane either on loan or a permanent deal this month.

Cochrane's contract is set to expire this summer.

 

Juventus & Benevento reach agreement for FC Dallas right-back Reynolds

2021-01-13T15:20:18Z

American defender Bryan Reynolds is off to Serie A, Goal can confirm.

The defender is set to sign with Juventus and will spend the rest of the season on loan with Benevento.

Read the full story on Goal!

Raum set to join Hoffenheim

2021-01-13T15:00:01Z

 German U-21 international David Raum is set to join Hoffenheim this summer, the club announced.

Raum will move to the Bundesliga club from 2. Bundesliga side SpVgg Greuther Furth this summer, joining on a free transfer.

The defender, who has featued in 79 career matches, will sign on through 2025.

Balogun agrees to join RB Leipzig

2021-01-13T14:30:09Z

Arsenal's Folarin Balogun has agreed to join RB Leipzig, reports Football Insider.

The striker has agreed to a pre-contract with the German club and will join up with them in the summer.

Arsenal had previously offered Balogun a long-term contract.

Rowe signs senior Norwich deal

2021-01-13T14:00:00Z

Wigan starlet eyed by multiple clubs

2021-01-13T13:40:00Z

Multiple Championship and League One clubs are eyeing up Wigan Athletic left-back Tom Pearce this month, says Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a major cog at the DW Stadium, catching the eye of several suitors.

But the Latics are struggling and may be forced to let the young talent leave for new pastures.

Dumfries hopeful of Premier League move

2021-01-13T13:00:00Z

Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries has admitted that he hopes to make a move abroad to the Premier League, even as he continues to discuss a contract extension with PSV Eindhoven.

The right-back has enjoyed two-and-a-half seasons at Philips Stadion since his arrival on a five-year deal in mid-2018 from Heerenveen, in part as a replacement for Atletico Madrid-bound Santiago Arias.

The 24-year-old has been previously linked with interest from both Arsenal and Newcastle United, and has now opened up on his ambitions to test himself as he approaches the prime of his career away from his home country

Read the full story on GOAL here!

Parma eye up Ounas

2021-01-13T12:40:00Z

Parma are keen on bringing Adam Ounas to the club, having highlighted the Napoli man as a potential target, per Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Algeria international is currently on loan at Cagliari, having previously also spent time with Nice.

The 24-year-old was forced to the sidelines last month after testing positive for Covid-19.

Leeds back on track for Larouci

2021-01-13T12:20:00Z

Leeds United could make it second-time lucky in their pursuit of Yasser Larouci, says Football Insider.

The Whites attempted to bring the Liverpool man to the club last year but were unable to agree a deal for the 20-year-old.

Having failed to agree a new Reds deal however, Larouci is now expected to leave with Leeds potentially a prime destination.

Salah happy at Liverpool - Fabinho

2021-01-13T12:00:00Z

Fabinho has insisted that Mohamed Salah is "very happy" at Liverpool amid speculation over the Liverpool star's future.

The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with the Egypt international after comments made in December where he left the door open to a possible Anfield exit.

His Reds team-mate Fabinho, however, believes that it's "normal" to see Salah linked with some of Europe's top clubs and does not think that the speculation has affected his performances.

Read the full story on GOAL here!

Crotone chasing Lazio's Anderson

2021-01-13T11:40:00Z

Crotone are weighing up a move for Lazio's Djavan Anderson, per Gianluca Di Marzio.

The midfielder is a personal target of coach Giovanni Stroppa and would be a welcome purchase as the club attempt to stave off relegation.

Dutchman Anderson arrived in 2018 from Bari on a free transfer.

Liverpool cool on Alaba

2021-01-13T11:20:00Z

Bayern man no longer on Reds wishlist

Liverpool are no longer interested in David Alaba, with the Bayern Munich man not meeting Jurgen Klopp's requirements despite the Reds' defensive crisis, says The Independent.

The Premier League champions have been depleted at the back and had been linked with a move for the 28-year-old.

But instead the Reds have pulled back in their interest and the Austrian may now head to Real Madrid.

David Alaba Bayern Munich
Depophotos

Bayern considering €40m Neuhaus move

2021-01-13T11:00:00Z

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus could be the subject of a bid from Bayern Munich, Sport Bild claims.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for the Goals this season and has attracted interest from a host of sides.

It has been reported that Neuhaus has a release clause of €40 million.

Esposito set for Venezia loan

2021-01-13T10:40:00Z

Inter-owned Sebastiano Esposito looks likely to join Venezia on loan, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.

The 18-year-old has been with Serie B side SPAL for the first half of the season.

The report claims that talks are advancing well and that Esposito will play out the second half of the campaign in Venice.

Nagelsmann joins Chelsea shortlist

2021-01-13T10:20:00Z

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has been added to Chelsea's shortlist of candidates to take over from Frank Lampard should the club part ways with the under-fire boss, Bild reports.

Recent losses to Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as a draw against Aston Villa, have many questioning Lampard's credentials as a top-level trainer.

Nagelsmann joins a list that is also said to include Thomas Tuchel, Massimiliano Allegri, Brendan Rodgers and Ralph Hasenhuttl.

City accused of creating 'fake' job for teenager's father

2021-01-13T09:59:00Z

Manchester City have been accused of creating a “fake” role at the club for the father of former academy prospect Gabriel Fernando Almeida as a way to circumvent Premier League rules and funnel thousands of pounds to the player's family.

Similar offences involving illegal approaches for young players have in the past resulted in fines and transfer bans.

Read the full story on Goal

Barca want Aguero on free transfer

2021-01-13T09:47:36Z

Kun to link up with Messi at Camp Nou?

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on a free transfer at the end of the season, The Sun reports.

The 32-year-old former Atletico Madrid man is out of contract in the summer and has not yet been offered an extension by Pep Guardiola's side.

Barca are in the market for a proven goalscorer after the departure of Luis Suarez and could have an advantage in their pursuit of Aguero in that he is good friends with Argentina and Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi.

Sergio Aguero Manchester City 2020-21
Getty Images

Lazio to announce new left-back

2021-01-13T09:30:00Z

Lazio will soon announce the signing of 20-year-old left-back Dimitrije Kamenovic from Serbian outfit Cukaricki, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.

Kamenovic is set to undergo a medical with the Serie A side in the coming days and will remain on loan with his current side until the end of the season.

A €3 million signing, the player is said to be capable of operating in a three-man defence as well as midfield.

Branthwaite approaching Everton loan exit

2021-01-13T09:00:00Z

Jarrad Branthwaite is approaching a loan exit from Everton, per the Liverpool Echo.

The ex-Carlisle teenager arrived at Goodison Park last January but has struggled to find regular minutes.

Carlo Ancelotti therefore intends for him to have a short stay further afield, with Blackburn Rovers expected to beat out other Championship clubs for his signature.

Edouard happy to wait on big move

2021-01-13T08:40:00Z

Odsonne Edouard is happy to wait in order to seal a big-money move away from Celtic, claims Football Insider.

The Scottish outfit recently slashed the forward's asking price by almost half, sparking what could become a possible bidding war for his services.

Leicester City and Arsenal are among those who have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old.

Skrtel agrees Basaksehir exit

2021-01-13T08:20:00Z

Ex-Reds man departs Turkey

Former Liverpool man Martin Skrtel has secured a release from his contract with Istanbul Basaksehir by mutual consent, says Yeni Safak.

Skrtel, who helped the Reds to an EFL Cup crown in 2012 with his second-half goal at Wembley against Cardiff City, had ruptured his Achilles earlier in the season.

With no chance of playing again this term, and with his deal set to expire at the end of the campaign, he has agreed a release to move onto new pastures.

Hibernian confirm Irvine capture

2021-01-13T08:00:00Z

Milan sweating on Simakan

2021-01-13T07:40:00Z

Milan are sweating on whether they will be able to complete a move for Mohamed Simakan after Strasbourg confirmed a two-month lay-off for the defender, per Le10Sport.

The Serie A giants looked to be set to bring the 20-year-old to San Siro but the Ligue 1 side say he will now be out for at least eight weeks, potentially sinking any medical.

The player's agent has reportedly contested this however, placing Milan in the position of deciding whether to wait for their man or to move on.

Guilbert rejects Istanbul move

2021-01-13T07:20:00Z

Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert has knocked back a potential move to Istanbul Basaksehir, per Football Insider.

Dean Smith had reportedly told the player he was free to leave on a short-term deal this window, with limited chances at Villa Park.

But Guilbert has turned down a move to Turkey, and instead wishes to play his football closer to home, suggesting an English-based loan is on the cards.

Betis eye up America's Sanchez

2021-01-13T07:00:00Z

Real Betis are eyeing up Mexico international Jorge Sanchez as a replacement for Emerson if the latter is recalled by Barcelona, per Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian defender is in his third season with the club but could be brought back to Camp Nou after his performances.

That would leave Betis needing to plug a gap at the back and America man Sanchez is top of their wishlist.

Galaxy set to sign Bond from West Brom

2021-01-13T05:00:55Z

The LA Galaxy will sign goalkeeper Jonathan Bond on a free transfer from West Brom, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Bond, 27, has played for a number of teams across England, including the Baggies, Watford and Reading.

With David Bingham set to leave the Galaxy, Bond and Jonathan Klinsmann will compete for the starting job.

Fosu-Mensah agrees Leverkusen move

2021-01-13T04:00:19Z

Man Utd defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has agreed a £1.8 million move to Bayer Leverkusen, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old has arrived in Germany ahead of signing a three-year contract.

Fosu-Mensah's contract at Old Trafford is set to expire at season's end. 

Man City make £30m Locatelli top midfield target

2021-01-13T03:10:15Z

Juventus and AC Milan are also keen on the midfielder

Manchester City have made Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli their top midfield target, reports the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old has become one of Serie A's top central midfielders, with Juventus and his former club AC Milan also interested in a move.

Locatelli is expected to cost at least £30 million (€34m/$41m).

Locatelli Sassuolo Serie A
Getty

Roca wants to stay at Bayern

2021-01-13T02:20:08Z

Marc Roca wants to stay and fight for his place at Bayern Munich, according to AS.

Roca joined Bayern in the off-season from Espanyol but has managed to make just five total appearances for the Bundesliga champions.

Though Valencia are interested in taking him back to Spain, Roca is hoping to gain a foothold with Bayern in the second half of the season.

Bogarde signs pro deal with Aston Villa

2021-01-13T01:35:32Z

Leverkusen and Galatasaray keen on Lala move

2021-01-13T00:45:22Z

Bayer Leverkusen and Galatasaray are both interested in a move for Strasbourg full-back Kenny Lala, reports Le10Sport.

Lala's deal with the Ligue 1 side expires at season's end and the 29-year-old has interest from several clubs across Europe. 

Real Madrid make plan to sign PSG star Mbappe

2021-01-12T23:58:48Z

The Blancos must raise funds through a number of sales

Real Madrid are preparing a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe in the summer, according to AS.

The Blancos are hoping to raise up to €150 million (£134m/$183m) in sales to fund the move, with Mbappe yet to sign an extension of his PSG contract that expires in 2022.

Gareth Bale, Isco, Marcelo, Dani Ceballos, Luka Jovic and Brahim Diaz are all said to be available.

Guendouzi to stay at Hertha until end of season

2021-01-12T23:45:03Z

Tottenham watching Gonzalez

2021-01-12T23:35:29Z

Tottenham are keeping an eye on Stuttgart forward Nico Gonzalez, according to AS.

The 22-year-old has become a key figure for the Bundesliga side, tallying five goals and two assists this season. 

Juventus and Leeds are also watching Gonzalez, who has a contract with Stuttgart through 2024.

Fernandinho undecided over future

2021-01-12T23:20:41Z

Manchesster City midfielder Fernandinho is undecided over his future, according to The Telegraph.

The 35-year-old's City contract expires at the end of the season and he could return to Brazil to play for his former club Atletico Paranaense in the summer.

But Fernandinho could be persuaded to spend one more season with City if the club offer him a new deal.

Fernandinho Manchester City 2020-21
Getty

Hegerberg helped convince Macario to join Lyon

2021-01-12T23:10:38Z

Catarina Macario has said a chat with star forward Ada Hegerberg helped convince her to sign with European champions Lyon.

Macario would have almost certainly been the first pick in Wednesday night's NWSL draft, but the former Stanford University star instead opted to begin her professional career in Europe. 

Read what the USWNT prospect said about her decision right here