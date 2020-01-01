Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal set to miss out on Szoboszlai

Updated
Szoboszlai Dominik

Ghana star Aboagye makes club switch in Mexico

2020-12-17T00:00:00Z

Former Granada midfielder Clifford Aboagye has sealed a move to Mexican side Puebla, the Liga MX outfit announced on Wednesday.

Man Utd target Calhanoglu in discussions to renew with Milan

2020-12-16T23:45:00Z

Turkish star could stay at the San Siro

Fire to trade Mihailovic to Impact

2020-12-16T23:30:00Z

Chicago Fire have completed the blockbuster trade of Djordje Mihailovic to Montreal Impact, according to The Athletic's Sam Stejskal.

According to the report, Impact will pay $800k in General Allocation Money to snare the services of the USMNT midfielder.

The 22-year-old has played the last four MLS seasons for the Fire.
 

Man Utd undecided on Williams loan decision

2020-12-16T23:15:00Z

Manchester United are still deciding whether they want loan out full-back Brandon Williams in January, reports Manchester Evening News.

The 20-year-old has only made one start this season as he finds himself behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Alex Telles in the full-back pecking order.

Southampton and Newcastle have been linked with a loan move for the England under-21 international.

 

Arsenal to miss out on Salzburg's Szoboszlai

2020-12-16T23:00:00Z

Gunners beaten by Germans to Hungarian star