Hazard set to tell Chelsea he wants Real Madrid move
The Belgian has finally made up his mind on his future
Eden Hazard is set to inform Chelsea that he has made his decision to join Real Madrid, according to The Telegraph.
The Belgian has not yet told Chelsea of his decision, but contract talks have not progressed as Hazard has one eye on Madrid.
Real are said to have given Hazard the assurances he was looking for, paving the way for a move to Spain.
Milan agrees deal for Saint-Maximin
AC Milan have secured a deal to sign Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice, according to Sport Mediaset.
The Italian club has reached a rough agreement with the French side after nearly getting a deal done for the winger in January.
Any deal could depend on Milan qualifying for Europe next season, though, as official terms are still being discussed.
Alves interested in Pep reunion with Man City
Dani Alves' contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season but despite an offer from Flamengo, the defender has his eyes set on a different team.
Alves is reluctant to go back to Brazil as he is hoping to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, according to Sport.
The defender has yet to play in England and, after playing in Spain, France and Italy, sees the opportunity to play under Guardiola in a new country as a worthwhile opportunity.
Bailly given assurances over Man Utd future
Eric Bailly has been told he has a bright future with Manchester United in the aftermath of reports linking him with a move, according to The Sun.
Bailly has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal after struggling under Jose Mourinho and has started just one Premier League match under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since earning a straight red card in January.
Solskjaer held talks with Bailly in recent days, though, telling him to be prepared for the Champions League knockout rounds.
Man Utd eye Varane, but Koulibaly the more likely signing
Manchester United are still hoping to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, but Kalidou Koulibaly is the more likely summer addition, according to the Evening Standard.
Napoli centre-back Koulibaly was the club's primary target during the January window, but Man Utd had two bids rejected by the Serie A outfit.
Harry Maguire, Milan Skriniar, Toby Alderweireld and Alessio Romagnoli all remain potential targets as the club looks to strengthen its backline this summer.