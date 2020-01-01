Liverpool reject Shaqiri enquiry
Liverpool have rejected a loan offer from Roma for Xherdan Shaqiri, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Paulo Fonseca's side identified the Switzerland international as a potential replacement for Nicolo Zaniolo, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
However, Liverpool have firmly rejected their proposal and say there is no way the 28-year-old will leave Anfield this month.
Break clause included in Setien's Barca contract
The new boss could leave club at end of season
New Barcelona head coach Quique Setien has a break clause in his contract that could see him leave at the end of the season, according to ESPN.
Setien was confirmed as Ernesto Valverde's successor on Monday evening, signing a deal through to 2022.
However, the deal contains a clause that could see him released at the end of each season, meaning Barca could pursue alternative managerial targets as soon as this summer.
Man Utd and Sporting struggling to agree Fernandes fee
Manchester United and Sporting remain worlds apart in their valuation of midfielder Bruno Fernandes, reports the Mail.
Sporting are demanding around £64 million ($83m) for the 25-year-old but United are only offering £50 m ($65m) plus £10m in add-ons, though talks are continuing between the two clubs.
The Red Devils have brought forward their plans to sign Fernandes following injuries to midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, with the Portugal international believed to be keen on a move to Old Trafford.
Man City to allow Aguero to leave on his own terms
Argentina striker is out of contract next season
Manchester City are willing to let Sergio Aguero decide how and when he leaves given the tremendous service he has given the club over the years, according to the Mail.
Aguero scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa on Sunday to overtake Thierry Henry as the Premier League's leading overseas scorer with 177 goals.
The 31-year-old's contract expires at the end of next season and that is seen as a natural time for a departure, with the striker previously admitting he would like to return to boyhood club Independiente before he retires from playing.
Roma and Inter in talks over swap deal
Inter have opened talks with Roma over a swap deal that will see Leonardo Spinazzola join the Nerazzurri with Matteo Politano heading the other way, according to Gianluca Di Marzo.
Roma have been forced to change their transfer plans after Nicolo Zaniolo was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered against Juventus at the weekend.
They quickly identifed Politano, a former Roma player, as a prime target and, with talks progressing well, a deal could be announced at some point on Tuesday.
Morgan agrees Miami deal
Inter Miami have agreed a deal with Celtic to sign winger Lewis Morgan, reports the Daily Record.
The MLS expansion side have now applied for a work permit for the 23-year-old, who will join up with his new team-mates once he is given clearance.
The deal for the former St Mirren youngster is believed to be worth around £400,000 ($519,000).