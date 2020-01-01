Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca to use FIFA transfer rule to re-sign Neymar

Villa face battle to keep McGinn
Everton, Leicester City and Wolves are all interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn this summer, according to TeamTalk.
The Villans are already resigned to losing Jack Grealish at the end of the season but now face a fight to hold onto fellow midfielder McGinn, who only signed a long-term deal last year.
Even if the Midlands club avoid relegation, it is believed they would be unable to turn down a sizeable offer for the Scotland international.
Barca could invoke transfer clause to re-sign Neymar
Spanish giants determined to land Brazilian this summer
Barcelona are ready to invoke a little-known clause in FIFA's transfer regulations in order to seal a move for Neymar this summer, according to ESPN.
Article 17 of FIFA's transfer regulations was drawn up in 2001 in response to a dispute with the European Commission over the freedom of movement of footballers in the EU compared to other workers. It states that states that players can leave their contracts "without just cause" once a three-year protection period ends.
Neymar will have been at Paris Saint-Germain three years this summer, so Barca are ready to test the system and see whether they can pull off a sensational deal to bring the Brazilian back to Camp Nou.
Milan duo in for Musso
Inter will face competition from rivals AC Milan for the signature of Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The Nerazzurri are long-term admirers of the Argentine, going back to before his move to Udinese from Racing Club in 2018.
AC Milan meanwhile are considering a number of goalkeeping alternatives with the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma in doubt. Torino's Salvatore Sirigu and Napoli's Alex Meret are also among those under consideration.
Chelsea and Barcelona to battle for Telles
Chelsea will rival Barcelona for the signing of Porto full-back Alex Telles, according to Sport.
Porto have previously been reluctant to sell the 27-year-old but may change that stance this summer as the Brazilian has so far refused to sign a contract extension, with his present deal expiring next year.
That will certainly alert Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, who is keen to add a left-back to his squad this summer, with Leicester's Ben Chilwell also a target.
Real eye Wolves star Jimenez
He's lit up the Premier League this season
Real Madrid have identified Wolves striker Raul Jimenez as a prime target this summer, reports AS.
Los Blancos spent big on striker Luka Jovic last year but the move has not gone as planned, with the Serbia international managing just two goals in 24 appearances.
As a result they have begun hunting for alternatives with Mexico international Jimenez, who has 39 goals in 88 games for Wanderers, high on their shortlist.