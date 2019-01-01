Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Beckham hopes to hire Vieira for Inter Miami

Rapids place Sojberg on waivers
We'd like to thank Axel for his contributions both on and off the field over the past five seasons and wish him all the best in his next chapter.#Rapids96 | #Elevate
Inter Miami rule out Gallardo appointment
River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo is not in line to sit on the bench for Inter Miami, according to Doble Amarilla.
The Argentine has attracted a wealth of suitors thanks to his success in recent seasons, with Barcelona among the teams linked.
But despite previous enquiries, the new MLS franchise will explore other options ahead of their debut season.
Emery on brink of Arsenal sacking
Allegri and Nuno are among the candidates to replace the Spaniard
Unai Emery's days as Arsenal boss are numbered, reports the Telegraph.
The Gunners have suffered a run of six games without a win, heaping pressure on the Spaniard.
And the Arsenal board have already begun to consider replacements, with the likes of Massimiliano Allegri and Nuno Espirito Santo the favourites to replace Emery.
Thomas Tuchel is the man Bayern Munich want as their new coach for next season, claims Le10Sport.
Hansi Flick is currently in the hotseat after Niko Kovac's dismissal, and now looks set to see out the current campaign after impressing in recent outings.
But once the term comes to a close, Bayern will pursue the current Paris Saint-Germain boss.
Beckham hopes to hire Vieira for Inter Miami
Frenchman has MLS experience with NYCFC
Patrick Vieira is David Beckham's first choice to coach Inter Miami's debut MLS season, according to the Telegraph.
Vieira is currently at Nice, and also has experience coaching in MLS with New York City FC.
Such is Beckham's admiration for his former Arsenal opponent that he is prepared to offer Nice compensation in order to buy him out of his current contract.