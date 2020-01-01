Victory confirm Toivonen departure
Melbourne Victory have confirmed Ola Toivonen has departed the club to return to Europe.
The Swedish striker had spent the past 18 months in Australia and scored 25 goals across 40 appearances for the club.
Man Utd deny Lingard's interest in Italy move
Manchester United have rejected claims Jesse Lingard is exploring the idea of a transfer to Serie A, says the Daily Mail.
Recent reports suggested the attacker had asked Chris Smalling and Ashley Young about how they've found their transitions to Italy amid interest from AC Milan.
Red Devils' insiders have however squashed those claims as they seemingly confirm his long-term future remains at Old Trafford.
Man City facing wait over UEFA ban
Manchester City may have to wait two months to learn whether their two-year UEFA ban will be upheld, reports the Mirror.
The club were suspended from both the Champions League and Europa League following a breach of Financial Fair Play rules but they have contested those charges with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Ahead of City's appeal next week, it appears the club will have a nervous wait on their hands to see whether such a significant ban is upheld.
Inter seal deal for Vagiannidis
Panathinaikos teenager Giorgios Vagiannidis has signed a four-year deal with Inter, claims Gianluca Di Marzio.
The right-back has only cost €400,000 in a "training allowance" fee and he is expected to link up with Inter at the end of the season.
Man City circling for Bennacer
The Algerian has been turning heads in Italy
AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer has attracted the attention of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, according to RMC Sport.
The Spanish manager has spoken to Bennacer personally about a move to the Etihad with Paris-Saint Germain also showing interest.
Bennacer reportedly has a release clause of €50 million ($56m) and wants guarantees around playing time before making a move.