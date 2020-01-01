Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City ready to swoop for Messi

Leicester identify Schmeichel replacement
Leicester City are preparing for the possible departure of Kasper Schmeichel and are targeting Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico, reports the Mirror.
Schmeichel has been linked with interest from Chelsea and Manchester United with the Foxes readying themselves for a possible exit.
Rico has spent this season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to cost less than £8 million.
Pochettino favourite to land Barca job
Mauricio Pochettino is the leading candidate to become Barcelona manager, according to the Daily Star.
Xavi and Ronald Koeman are also in contention, but it is the former Tottenham coach who is the early favourite to replace Quique Setien if and when he's shown the door at Camp Nou.
Man City ready to swoop for Messi
The Argentine has once again been linked with a Camp Nou exit
Manchester City are ready to pay whatever it takes to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona, claims the Mirror.
The 32-year-old may be ready to farewell Camp Nou after seeing his side crushed 8-2 by Bayern Munich on Friday night, with City adamant they are in pole position to land Messi should he decide to move on.
Messi's current buy-out clause is a mammoth £635 million (€701m/$831m) but Barcelona's poor financial state could reportedly see them settle for much less.
Matty Longstaff at Newcastle crossroads
Newcastle United are hopeful Matty Longstaff could still re-sign with the club despite becoming a free agent last month.
The Sun states a £20,000-a-week deal remains on the table for Longstaff at Newcastle, with Udinese and Leeds United also in talks for the 20-year-old.