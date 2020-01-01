Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sarri wants Jorginho at Juventus

Barca deny Parejo claims
Barcelona have distanced themselves from claims they tried to sign Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Parejo himself said Barca tried to sign him in 2017, but while Barca admit they were interested, it is now reported they never intended to make a concrete move as their priorities lay elsewhere.
With the likes of Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Denis Suarez, Andre Gomes, Paulinho, Ivan Rakitic and Rafinha already at the club, a central midfielder wasn't at the top of their shopping list.
Caceres wants to retire at Fiorentina
Former Barcelona and Juventus defender Martin Caceres says he hopes to finish his career at current club Fiorentina.
"My hope is to stay in Florence," the 33-year-old Uruguay defender told La Repubblica.
"Since I arrived I have always said that I really like this city and this club; I would like to be able to give our fans some satisfaction."
Arsenal, Milan & Leicester chase Celtic's Ajer
Arsenal, AC Milan and Leicester are all involved in talks to sign Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, claims Nicolo Schira.
The 22-year-old is highly rated at Celtic Park and already has 14 senior caps for Norway to his name.
Ajer's current contract is reported to run until the summer of 2022.
Galatasaray want Goncalves
Galatasaray want to sign 21-year-old midfielder Pedro Goncalves from Famalicao, report O Jogo.
However, it is believed Goncalves would rather stay in Portugal, with Braga also linked with a move.
Goncalves joined Famalicao from Wolves on a five-year deal at the beginning of the season.
Sarri wants Jorginho at Juventus
Coach prefers Jorginho to Kante
Maurizio Sarri wants to take Jorginho from Chelsea to Juventus, according to Alfredo Pedulla.
The Italian manager took Jorginho with him from Napoli to Chelsea and it is claimed he would rather sign him again than move for reported target N'Golo Kante.
It is suggested Juve could offer Federico Bernardeschi as a makeweight in any deal for the midfielder.