United to trigger Rashford contract extension
Manchester United will use a 12-month extension in Marcus Rashford's current contract in order to keep the player at the club as negotiations for a new deal have stalled.
The Sun report that the forward is asking for a pay raise to £350,000 per week, they say his current deal is worth £180,000.
Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in the 21-year-old United academy product.
Perisic interested in Arsenal
Ivan Perisic's agent is in Milan to discuss the Inter player's future and Arsenal are one option being discussed, according to passioneinter.com.
The Croatian international's future at Inter is in doubt after the hiring of Antonio Conte as head coach, and Perisic prefers a move to England, if he quits San Siro.
The winger has also attracted interest in China, the report claims.
Brighton will land Genk captain
New Brighton manager Graham Potter is expected to make his second sigining of the summer by capturing Leandro Trossard for £18m ($23m), reports the Daily Mail.
Trossard, who scored 14 goals in Belgium for Genk last year as they won the title, plays on the wing.
The 24-year-old will join Matt Clarke at the Amex Stadium next year, after the Portsmouth centre-back was signed on Friday.
Vidal will reject China to stay with Barca
Despite struggling in his first season at Camp Nou the Chilean will fight for his place
Arturo Vidal does not want to leave Barcelona, despite recieving lucrative offers to play in China.
Vidal's season ended well and that drew attention from Asia, but he has instructed his agent to reject all offers, according to Sport.
His contract is not due to expire until 2021 and he wants to build on the 53 appearances he amassed in his first year in Catalonia.
Abraham to fight for a place at Chelsea
Tammy Abraham will stay at Chelsea and try to capitalise on their transfer ban to cement his place up front at Stamford Bridge.
Abraham spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, scoring 26 goals as the Villains were promoted from the Championship.
Villa would gladly take him back but he intends to remain in West London and benefit from his clubs lack of striking options, according to the Daily Mail.