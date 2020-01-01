Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to stick by Solskjaer - even if they lose to City

Benfica looking to bring in Soumare
Benfica are looking to bring in Boubakary Soumare from Lille - according to A Bola.
The Portuguese outfit will try to sign the 21-year-old, who has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United in the past, when the transfer market reopens on January 1.
Soumare has featured in 10 Ligue 1 matches for Lille this season, helping them rise to second in the standings.
'If we win the elections Messi will stay'
Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre has claimed that Lionel Messi wants to stay at the club and that, should he win the elections, the Argentine will sign a new contract.
The 33-year-old's current deal at Camp Nou ends in 2021, with Messi having exclusively revealed to Goal that Barca had previously blocked a move away from the club.
Messi, who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City, will be able to discuss a free transfer switch to a foreign club when the January transfer window opens although Farre is convinced that he wants to stay.
Read the full story on Goal.
Real Madrid planning to re-sign Reguilon
Real Madrid are planning to re-sign Sergio Reguilon next summer - as talkSPORT reports.
The 23-year-old left-back completed a £27 million ($36m) move to Tottenham in the summer transfer window, committing to a five-year deal with the north London outfit.
However, Madrid inserted a £41m ($55m) buy-back clause in the final agreement, which they will look to exercise at the end of the season.
Tottenham set sights on Donnarumma
Tottenham have set their sights on Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma - according to Todofichajes.
Spurs are looking at the 21-year-old as a potential long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, and may be prepared to do battle with Paris Saint-Germain in the transfer market to land his signature next year.
Donnarumma's current contract at San Siro is due to expire at the end of the season, and Milan are desperately trying to tie him down to fresh terms.
Rashford hints he could stay at Old Trafford for career
Marcus Rashford has hinted that he wants to stay at Manchester United for the rest of his career.
The 23-year-old joined United at the age of seven and progressed through the club’s youth ranks before making his senior debut at the age of 18 in Europa League tie against FC Midtjylland in 2016.
By the end of that campaign, Rashford had scored eight goals in 18 appearances for the Red Devils, as well as earning a place in the England squad for that summer’s European Championship in France.
Read the full story on Goal.
Interest in Sargent building
A host of European clubs, including from England, are interested in signing Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent, according to ESPN.
The USMNT international has impressed for the Bundesliga side since signing his first professional deal shortly after his 18th birthday in February 2018.
He signed a new long-term contract the following year, but Bremen may face a battle to keep hold of the 20-year-old this summer if clubs follow up their interest with a concrete bid.
Red Devils eye Seagulls defender
Manchester United are interested in Brighton defender Ben White, according to the Manchester Evening News.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add a defender to his squad, with White leading a shortlist that also contains RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane.
However, they are likely to face competition from Liverpool for the 23-year-old, who has impressed in a Seagulls shirt this season after a standout campaign on loan at Leeds United last year.
Jorgensen joins Aarhus on loan
New York Red Bulls forward Mathias Jorgensen has joined Danish side Aarhus on a six-month loan with the option to buy.
NEWS: New York Red Bulls Loan Mathias Jørgensen to Aarhus Gymnastikforening— Red Bull New York (@NewYorkRedBulls) December 10, 2020
Good luck at @AGFFodbold, @mattiijoe!
📰➡️ https://t.co/IqYwUPnhEF#RBNY pic.twitter.com/1BksK6VtqH
Haaland fee revealed
Any club looking to buy Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer will have to pay €75 million (£68m/$90m), according to Mundo Deportivo.
That set fee was agreed by Haaland's agent Minio Raiola and is due to be activated at the end of his second season at the Bundesliga club.
The Norway international joined Dortmund in January for around €20 million (£18m/$24m) and has gone on to score 33 goals in just 32 appearances in all competitions.
Rojo emerges as Blades target
Sheffield United are interested in signing Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo in January, according to the Sheffield Star.
Blades boss Chris Wilder is keen to bolster his defence after losing Jack O’Connell to injury for the rest of the season.
A host of names have been considered but Rojo, who is out in the cold at Old Trafford, has now emerged as a prime target.
Milan interested in Strasbourg defender Simakan
Strasbourg centre-back Mohamed Simakan is the subject of interest from Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri are considering a January swoop for the 20-year-old as Stefano Pioli seeks to bolster his defensive options.
Simakan has featured in all 13 of Strasbourg's Ligue 1 fixtures at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
Real Betis target Arsenal flop Willian
Real Betis have identified Arsenal midfielder Willian as a transfer target - according to El Gol Digital.
The Brazilian has flopped at Emirates Stadium since joining the Gunners on a free transfer over the summer.
Betis may be prepared to offer Willian a way out of Arsenal as they look to replace retirement bound talisman Joaquin.
Alanis returns to San Jose on loan from Guadalajara
Se queda con nosotros.— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) December 9, 2020
NEWS: Earthquakes renew loan for @os_alanis.
Man Utd, Arsenal, Spurs & Everton tracking Bailey
Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are tracking Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey - according to The Daily Mail.
All four Premier League clubs are planning on scouting the 23-year-old before the January transfer window opens.
A bidding war could erupt when the market reopens, but Bailey won't consider selling Bailey for less than €40 million (£37m/$49m).
Raphinha: I felt devalued at Rennes
Raphinha has said that he felt "devalued" at Rennes, who elected to sell him to Leeds in the summer.
Speaking to ESPN, he said: "I felt devalued, a little despised. They accepted the offer without telling me.
"As I didn't feel valued and wanted in the club, I agreed to follow their urge to sell me."
Dortmund won't buy new striker in January
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that the Bundesliga club will not be looking to sign a new striker in the January transfer window.
Lucien Favre's side have become reliant on star forward Erling Haaland to produce the goals, with 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko having now also been integrated into the squad.
But Zorc claims that Dortmund won't be looking to bring in a back-up for the Norwegian striker as that could potentially halt the progress of Moukoko as a result.
He told Ruhr Nachrichten: "We decided to build up Moukoko for the long term, not to slow it down (Moukoko's progress) by putting another player in front of him."
Calderon backs Zidane to keep Madrid job
Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes Zinedine Zidane will keep his job despite growing pressure on the Frenchman.
The 48-year-old is in a less than secure position after guiding Madrid to fourth in the table after 11 matches of the 2020-21 season, while Los Blancos stumbled into the last 16 of the Champions League.
The win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday night that took Madrid into the knockout stages may have saved Zidane, and Calderon doesn't think Mauricio Pochettino will be taking over from him just yet.
He told talkSPORT: "What he [Pochettino] did up to now, he was one of the top coaches in the world. So he can be coaching any team. I’m sure Zidane will be here, I think he deserves it. For sure this season, Zidane will be on the bench and let’s see.
"Pochettino, good luck, I’m sure any club would be looking for him."
Dijon & Strasbourg target Harouna Sy
Dijon and Strasbourg are weighing up a move for US Dunkerque left-back Harouna Sy, L'Equipe reports.
Midtable Ligue 2 side Dunkerque apparently don't want to sell one of their key players although financial issues may force their hand.
Saint-Etienne and Montpellier have also reportedly sent scouts to watch the defender on several occasions and could enter the race to sign him.
Messi leaves Barcelona stars feeling 'undervalued'
Barcelona's dressing room faces a split, with some in support of Lionel Messi and others feeling undervalued due to his presence, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The Argentine star pushed to leave the club in the summer, but may depart for free in 2021.
'Pogba in this form won't be a miss'
Manchester United may have to sell Paul Pogba but he "won't be a miss" if he carries on playing like he has started the 2020-21 season, according to former Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov.
Todibo not about to make quick Barca return
Jean-Clair Todibo will not have his loan from Benfica broken, according to Cadena Ser.
Head coach Jorge Jesus was scathing of the young defender's form earlier in the week, leading to suggestions he could return to Catalunya.
However, Barca say that will not be the case.
'Bayern don't need Haaland... we have Lewandowski!' - Rummenigge
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinze Rummenigge has praised the contribution of striker Robert Lewandowski to his team over the past year, saying the club do not need to consider signing Erling Haaland from rivals Borussia Dortmund while they already have the deadliest No.9 in world football.
Vazquez set to leave Real Madrid
Lucas Vazquez's contract at Real Madrid runs out in June 2021 and is destined to depart.
The 29-year-old told Movistar that renewing his deal there is a "complicated subject".
Alegria heading for Rangers
Juan Alegria claims he is on the verge of completing a move to Rangers.
Speaking to Glasgow Live, he said: "Together with my family, we are studying and finalising details to transfer me to Rangers - a great team who are the best in Scotland and highly recognised in European football."
The Colombian is on the books of FC Honka.
Forest loan for Grosicki 'possible'
Nottingham Forest could make another attempt to sign Kamil Grosicki next month, according to manager Chris Hughton.
The Championship outfit failed in their bid for the signature of the Polish winger in the summer, however Grosicki has barely featured for the Baggies in the Premier League.
Hughton said on Wednesday after Forest's 2-1 defeat to Norwich on signing Grosicki: “Possibly. I must admit, I don’t know. I don’t know if any of the circumstances have changed with him.
“Obviously it didn’t happen last time. At this moment, I honestly couldn’t tell you.”
Spurs director Birch leaves for EFL role
Tottenham director of football operations Trevor Birch has left the club to become chief executive of the English Football League.
Birch only joined Spurs from Swansea a few months ago, but he has moved on again to head up English football's second, third and fourth tiers as the game attempts to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gilmour loan to Rangers would be a 'big coup'
Signing Billy Gilmour on loan from Chelsea in January would be a huge statement by Rangers, according to Frank McAvennie.
Frank Lampard is reportedly open to allowing the young Scottish midfielder leave on loan for game time next month, and he has been heavily linked with a move back to the club where he was an academy star
McAvennie told Football Insider: “He needs to play now, he’s good enough. I remember the game against Liverpool when he bossed the midfield and that was the moment he arrived on the big stage.
“If he came up to Rangers, wow he would look so good up here. He is an accomplished player. It is not the same boy that left. He if far better than that. If they get him it would be a big coup.”
Grealish 'still has Man Utd admirers'
The Aston Villa winger remains a subject of interest at Old Trafford
Manchester United are continuing to keep tabs on Aston Villa winger and summer transfer target Jack Grealish, according to The Athletic.
Grealish has long been linked with a move to a major Premier League club, and despite signing a new five-year deal at Villa Park in September, his strong Premier League form has kept his admirers.
United reportedly view Grealish as a realistic transfer target, especially if they are unable to sign Jadon Sancho.
No January signings for Inter after Champions League exit
Inter will not be reinforced in January following their exit from the Champions League, according to Calciomercato.
The San Siro club were dumped out of Europe entirely, and the lack of income means that they will not be able to strengthen in the winter window.
Three Serie A sides chase Djuric
Red Star Belgrade youngster Andrei Djuric finds himself in the viewfinder for three Serie A clubs.
Calciomercato reports that Sassuolo , Atalanta and Udinese all want the teenaged centre-back.
Martinez's Inter future grows unclear
After making an irritated signal towards Antonio Conte as he was replaced during Inter's clash with Shakhtar Donetsk, Lautaro Martinez's future at the club grows less clear.
He had been targeted by Barcelona in the summer and appears to be growing frustrated with his current employers.
Could Zorc head to Barcelona?
Barcelona are seeking to sign sporting director Michael Zorc from Dortmund, according to Esport3.
Zorc was the man who persuaded Erling Haaland to sign for BVB from Red Bull Salzburg last January and is seen has having done a fine job in terms of looking after the Bundesliga side.
Boca want to sign Gabigol and Dani Alves
Boca Juniors are keen to strengthen their squad for the Copa Libertadores with the signings of Gabigol and Dani Alves, reports TNT Sports.
Gabigol is currently playing for Flamengo, while Alves is plying his trade for Sao Paulo.
Man Utd want Pogba out of the club
Manchester United have decided they want to sell Paul Pogba after the latest outburst from his agent Mino Raiola, says The Sun.
Raiola revealed the World Cup winner was keen to exit Old Trafford on the eve of their crucial Champions League match against Leipzig, which the Red Devils lost 3-2 and were eliminated from the competition.
Club officials have decided Pogba's unsettling influence is becoming too much to handle and they are ready to sell the France international as soon as January.
Arsenal, Wolves eye move for Maxi Gomez
Premier League clubs Arsenal and Wolves are weighing up a move for Valencia striker Maxi Gomez.
The Daily Mail reports Valencia are willing to sell the 24-year-old in January to raise funds after the impact of Covid-19.
Gomez, a Uruguay international, has scored three goals in 10 La Liga appearances this season.
Man Utd set to back Solskjaer despite Pochettino availability
Even defeat to City wouldn't spell end for Norwegian
Manchester United have decided to support under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the availability of ex-Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Daily Mail.
The Red Devils were eliminated at the Champions League group stage and dumped into the Europa League on Tuesday evening, and are also sitting in sixth position in the Premier League.
But even if Solskjaer's United fail to defeat rivals Manchester City on Saturday, the club is committed to their long-term plan involving the Norwegian coach.
Pogba set for Man Utd exit as soon as January
Paul Pogba has confirmed he wants to leave Manchester United in a discussion with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being used as a substitute in the Champions League match against Leipzig, reports Daily Mail.
Juventus are firming as favourites to sign the World Cup winner and are hoping to push through a move when the transfer window opens in January.
Saliba's Arsenal future to be 'decided soon', says Arteta
Arsenal have yet to decide whether William Saliba will be sent out on loan in January.
The 19-year-old centre-back has yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners following his £27 million move from Saint Etienne in 2018.
Zidane to quit Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane is set to quit Real Madrid at the end of the season because the conditions at the club are not as promised.
Diariogol reports Zidane was told the club would sign Paul Pogba, Sadio Mane and Eduardo Camavinga, but instead he was stuck with a flawed dressing room.
The Spanish publication says Zidane will walk away from the Bernabeu at the end of the season as part of a mutual agreement.
McDonough quits Inter Miami
Manotas sale could earn Houston $4m
Source: The Houston Dynamo could receive up to $4 million including incentives from Xolos in the deal for Mauro Manotas. Deal includes sell-on fee in the region of 25%.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 9, 2020