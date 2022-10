Real Madrid have turned their back on a potential transfer for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe - according to Marca.

The Frenchman snubbed a summer move to Santiago Bernabeu to sign a new deal at Parc des Princes, but it has been reported that he regrets that decision and wants a January move.

Madrid won't be reviving their interest in Mbappe, and will instead wait until 2024 to make a formal approach for Manchester City's Erling Haaland.