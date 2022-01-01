Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern hopeful over Mane deal

Lyon and Marseille have both made offers for Eddie Nketiah, though they accept the forward is likely to remain at Arsenal, reports Footmercato.

The Ligue 1 duo have offered the 22-year-old a lucrative contract to join them on a free transfer when his Gunners deal expires next month.

However, Nketiah is believed to have had a change of heart about leaving the Emirates and is instead ready to commit to a new long-term contract.