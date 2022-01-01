Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid & Man City collide in huge Champions League semi-final second leg

Where do we stand?
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
The tie is up for grabs at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Manchester City lead 4-3, but Real Madrid are far from finished entering the second leg. They overturned a two-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and held off a determined Chelsea side in the quarter-final. They will have full confidence they can mount a comeback here.
That said, Manchester City have been a dominant force this season and have not been rattled at any stage of the campaign.
No Alaba for Real Madrid
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Real Madrid have deemed David Alaba not fit enough to start in central defence, though the Austria international has made the bench. In his place, veteran defender Nacho gets the nod.
It's not all bad news for the Blancos, however, as Casemiro has returned to anchor their midfield after missing out last week. His presence will be essential in limiting Manchester City's abundant creativity through the middle.
Walker returns!
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
The big story from the starting line-ups is the return of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, who Pep Guardiola previously suggested could be out for the rest of the season.
His absence in the first leg had forced Manchester City to play John Stones out of position at right-back, and when Stones went off hurt, Fernandinho in that role.
Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior exploited the space afforded to him on that side of the pitch and left Fernandinho for dead to score his side's second goal. He may find it more difficult tonight - though he certainly has the ability to beat anyone.
Line-ups: Real Madrid vs Manchester City
📋✅ Our starting 𝗫𝗜 🆚 @ManCity! #UCL pic.twitter.com/eeH8Fyhs6x— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 4, 2022
🔵 #UCL 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 4, 2022
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia#ManCity pic.twitter.com/x673mIr531
Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!
Hello everyone! Welcome to our coverage of one of the most anticipated games of the year, with Real Madrid hosting Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final second leg.
It's a pleasure to have you here for another edition of GOAL Matchday Live, and we can't wait for this match to get underway.
Team news should arrive shortly.