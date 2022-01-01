Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Arsenal, Juventus and PSG all in action as Afcon starts

Keep across all of the action from FA Cup, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Africa Cup of Nations competition

Updated
Kaide Gordon Liverpool Shrewsbury
GOAL: Tottenham 0-1 Morecambe

2022-01-09T14:38:17.390Z

While Shrewsbury have been pegged back, Morecambe are now in front against Spurs! O'Connor has broken the deadlock for third tier hopefuls in north London.

GOAL: West Ham 1-0 Leeds

2022-01-09T14:36:31.868Z

A long VAR check at the London Stadium before a goal is given to Lanzini. Leeds felt Bowen was offside in the build up and impeded Meslier before the ball hit the net, but the effort stands.

GOAL: Liverpool 1-1 Shrewsbury

2022-01-09T14:34:47.316Z

The League One side are not in front for long as Gordon levels things up for Liverpool. The home side will be feeling a little better about themselves now.

What a moment!

2022-01-09T14:31:33.809Z

GOAL: Liverpool 0-1 Shrewsbury

2022-01-09T14:27:19.887Z

Could a famous upset be on the cards at Anfield? The visitors have taken the lead. Udoh has got the goal in the 27th minute.

Frustration at Anfield

2022-01-09T14:25:49.525Z

Liverpool go close

2022-01-09T14:22:13.263Z

GOAL: Wolves 1-0 Sheff Utd

2022-01-09T14:14:21.227Z

The first goal of the afternoon in the 2pm kick-offs has come at Molineux, with Podence on target for the hosts.

Goal glut

2022-01-09T14:01:56.501Z

Off we go…

2022-01-09T13:59:03.234Z

The 2pm kick-offs in the FA Cup third round are up and running.

There were a few shocks on Saturday – will there be more to come today? Can the likes of Morecambe and Shrewsbury claim a notable scalp?

We are about to find out!

Liverpool Shrewsbury FA Cup
A threat at both ends

2022-01-09T13:33:27.517Z

Jeepers keepers!

2022-01-09T13:28:22.359Z

WATCH: Ibrahimovic's landmark goal

2022-01-09T13:11:01.900Z

Here, for those in the UK, is how the evergreen Ibrahimovic found the target against an 80th different opponent...

Milestones for Milan

2022-01-09T13:08:31.642Z

Klopp back, but Alexander-Arnold missing

2022-01-09T13:06:55.862Z

Team news: Charlton vs Norwich

2022-01-09T13:01:23.514Z

Today’s order of play

2022-01-09T13:00:01.000Z

There are heavyweight outfits to be found across the board today, with the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal taking to the field in knockout competition.

Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Juventus, Roma and Inter will be looking for three points to aid their respective causes, as will the star-studded ranks at PSG.

In international action, Cameroon get the Africa Cup of Nations underway on home soil.

Sunday’s fixtures:

1130 Venezia vs AC Milan

1400 Liverpool vs Shrewsbury

1400 Tottenham vs Morecambe

1400 West Ham vs Leeds

1400 Charlton vs Norwich

1400 Wolves vs Sheff Utd

1600 Cameroon vs Burkina Faso

1710 Nottm Forest vs Arsenal

1730 Roma vs Juventus

1900 Ethiopia vs Cape Verde

1945 Inter vs Lazio

1945 Lyon vs PSG

2000 Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid

(All times GMT)

Welcome to GOAL matchday live!

2022-01-09T13:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest and best games from across Europe and around the world this weekend!

Sunday brings with it plenty of action in a number of different competitions, with there a feast of football on offer from the FA Cup, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Africa Cup of Nations.

Strap yourselves in and let’s get going!