Matchday LIVE: Leeds vs Liverpool, AC Milan face Lazio & Real Madrid in action against Celta Vigo

All the goals and latest updates from Sunday's Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 fixtures

Updated
Leeds start well

2021-09-12T15:34:34Z

Leeds 0-0 Liverpool

It's been a lively start by the home side at Elland Road.

Raphinha launches a rapid counter-attack down the right before laying the ball off to Rodrigo in space inside the area, but the Whites striker can only shoot straight at Alisson who palms the ball away!

KO: Leeds 0-0 Liverpool

2021-09-12T15:31:45Z

Leeds get the game under way at Elland Road!

Fortress Elland Road

2021-09-12T15:27:42Z

Whites chase first win

2021-09-12T15:25:12Z

The atmosphere is bubbling up nicely at Elland Road. Remember, this is only their second Premier League match with a full capacity since their relegation from the top-flight 17 years ago, so Whites fans are keen to make up for lost time.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are seeking their first league win of the season after opening the campaign with a thrashing by Manchester United, before draws against Everton and Burnley.

Liverpool meanwhile have seven points from their opening three games, easing past Norwich and Burnley before being held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea last time out. They can go joint top with a win.

Team news: Leeds vs Liverpool

2021-09-12T15:10:50Z

Here are the two teams at Elland Road - Junior Firpo returns for Leeds with new signing Daniel James on the bench. Raphinha is also available after the Brazilian FA withdrew their complaint over his international availability. Diogo Jota replaces the injured Roberto Firmino for Liverpool, while Thiago comes in for Jordan Henderson.

Order of play

2021-09-12T15:05:38Z

We will be keeping an eye on three matches this afternoon/evening (all times BST):

16:30 Leeds vs Liverpool

17:00 AC Milan vs Lazio

20:00 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

2021-09-12T14:55:28Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Domestic football returned with a bang on Saturday and luckily there's plenty more action from across Europe today to keep us entertained.

Let's waste no more time and dive straight in....