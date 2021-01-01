Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal v Watford, West Ham v Liverpool and more Premier League action plus Milan derby in Serie A

Gabriel Arsenal Watford 2021
Still level between Arsenal and Watford...

2021-11-07T14:34:20Z

Arsenal versus Watford has settled into a rhythm after the frantic opening period and it looks like it could stay level as half time approaches.

However, Saka looks very lively and is arguably the Gunners most potent threat at the moment, despite the disappointment of his disallowed goal.

GOAL! Barnes hauls Leicester level!

2021-11-07T14:28:41Z

Leeds' lead hasn't lasted very long thanks to Harvey Barnes, who scores an immediate equaliser!

GOAL! Leeds take the lead

2021-11-07T14:27:41Z

Raphinha has fired Marcelo Bielsa's side in front against Leicester with a sensational free kick!

TEAM NEWS: Valencia vs Atletico Madrid

2021-11-07T14:17:47Z

Valencia XI: Cillessen; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Jose Gaya; Hugo Guillamon; Racic, Carlos Soler, Wass, Costa; Goncalo Guedes

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Savic, Mario Hermoso, Trippier; Carrasco; De Paul, Koke; Correa, Griezmann, Suarez.

Kick-off 3:30pm BST

Goal disallowed for Arsenal!

2021-11-07T14:08:16Z

Bukayo Saka thought he had given Arsenal an early lead but it has been ruled out for offside. VAR was consulted for a ruling on the goal.

Ben Foster touched Lacazette's shot and Saka was behind the Watford keeper, between him and the last man, when he did so, and was in an offside position as a result.

And we're off! ⚽️

2021-11-07T14:00:42Z

The 2pm kick-offs are underway in the Premier League!

Vardy loves to score in Yorkshire

2021-11-07T13:57:35Z

Will he score again today? 🤔

🚨 Ten minute warning 🚨

2021-11-07T13:50:16Z

Just 10 minutes to go until the 2pm kick-offs in the Premier League. Now's the time to get your ☕️ or 🍺 ready!

Neville in fresh Man Utd ‘robots’ rant

2021-11-07T13:49:03Z

Manchester United players have come in for a lot of criticism lately, with a number of ex Red Devils delivering scathing assessments of their performances.

It's not only on the field that their behaviour has been scrutinised either, with Roy Keane describing Harry Maguire as a "robot" in post-match interviews.

Gary Neville has joined the chorus in the aftermath of their derby defeat to Manchester City, which saw Maguire and others post apologetic messages online.

Reacting to a video in which United’s CEO of Media, Phil Lynch, says the Red Devils are “really about trying to understand what narrative they [the players] want to tell and then we’re here to support that narrative”, Neville has said: “Creating Robots on and off the pitch! Get the f**k away from them.

“It’s a football club. He makes controlling fans sound like he’s trying to win a general election!”

Read the full story!

Aston Villa part ways with Smith

2021-11-07T13:32:29Z

Dean Smith has been relieved of his duties as manager of Aston Villa.

Read the full story

Conte's first league game for Spurs

2021-11-07T13:31:21Z

There was plenty of excitement when Tottenham announced that Antonio Conte would take over from Nuno Espirito Santo and we'll soon see how the Italian impresses his ideas on the team.

A title winner with Chelsea, Juventus and Inter, Conte knows what it takes to assemble a formidable team, so it will be interesting to witness what sort of changes he brings to the north London outfit.

Read more about Antonio Conte's style of play

Here's a stat for you

2021-11-07T13:26:25Z

Look away Arsenal fans 😬

From our friends at Opta: Arsenal haven't won a home Premier League game in the month of November since 2017 (5-0 vs Huddersfield), drawing four and losing two of their six November matches at the Emirates since then.

Bowen for Liverpool? 🤔

2021-11-07T13:24:03Z

Liverpool play West Ham later this afternoon and our correspondent Neil Jones has the perfect seatwarmer for you.

"Bowen’s form has been excellent and if anyone was wondering why a club like Liverpool, or a manager like Klopp, admires him, they need only look at his numbers.

"For example, of all Premier League forwards this season, only three have had more touches in the opposition penalty area. Two of them are Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and the other is Michail Antonio.

"Only four forwards – Salah, Antonio, Raphinha and Raul Jimenez – have created more chances, only four have completed more dribbles and only four rank higher for ball recoveries."

Read the full piece here!

Partey out with a tight groin

2021-11-07T13:16:00Z

Thomas Partey is a notable absentee in the Arsenal midfield today and he sits out this game in order to recover from a groin issue. Ainsley Maitland-Niles starts in his place, making his seventh appearance in the league this season and his second start of the campaign.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Ghana.
Getty.

Welcome!

2021-11-07T12:51:26Z

Hello! You're very welcome to Goal's matchday live blog taking in action from across Europe.

We'll have all the latest news and updates from the biggest games in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and more as they happen, so stay tuned.

Team news coming up!