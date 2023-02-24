liveEuropa League last-16 draw LIVE: Arsenal, Man Utd, Juventus & more discover knockout opponents

Follow the latest news from the 2022-23 Europa League and Europa Conference League draws

Europa League trophy with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard in 2022-23Getty/GOAL composite
New 0 posts
UEFA Europa LeagueManchester UnitedArsenalUEFA Europa Conference LeagueShakhtar DonetskUnion BerlinRomaJuventusSporting CPBayer LeverkusenSevillaReal BetisFreiburgFenerbahçeUnion Saint-GilloiseFeyenoordFerencváros

Summary

  • -

    How does the Europa League draw work? 🧐

    The draw procedure is simple, I promise 😇

    The eight group-stage winners, who are seeded, are paired with the eight winners of the knockout round play-off, who are unseeded (see below).

    Teams from the same association cannot play each other at this point in the competition, so we will not see Manchester United being paired with Arsenal or Real Sociedad with Sevilla, for example.

    Crucially, the group-stage winners - ie the seeded teams - get to play the second leg of the tie at home.

    All clear, right?

  • -

    Who are the seeded & unseeded teams? ⚽️

    20220223 Europa League Round 16 drawGetty Images

    Europa League last 16 draw

    Seeded teams

    • Arsenal
    • Real Betis
    • Real Sociedad
    • Freiburg
    • Fenerbahce
    • Union SG
    • Feyenoord
    • Ferencvaros

    Unseeded teams

    • Manchester United
    • Juventus
    • Sporting
    • Shakhtar Donetsk
    • Union Berlin
    • Sevilla
    • Bayer Leverkusen
    • Roma

    Europa Conference League last 16 draw

    Seeded teams

    • Istanbul Basaksehir
    • West Ham
    • Villarreal
    • Nice
    • AZ
    • Djurgarden
    • Sivasspor
    • Slovan Bratislava

    Unseeded teams

    • Gent
    • Lazio
    • Basel
    • Lech
    • Fiorentina
    • AEK
    • Sheriff
    • Anderlecht
  • -

    It's Europa League draw day! 🏆

    Hello there! 👋

    Welcome to GOAL's live coverage of the 2022-23 Europa League last-16 draw.

    Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus and more will be finding out who they face in the next stage of the competition, with eyes firmly fixed on the prize that awaits in Budapest in May.

    We won't get ahead of ourselves though - there are a few more rounds to go before then, starting with today's draw for the last 16.

    Also to come is the Europa Conference League draw, with the likes of West Ham, Lazio and Villarreal in there.

    It all begins at 12 noon GMT (7am ET), so stick around - we've got you covered.