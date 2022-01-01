Europa League group stage draw LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma and more to learn opponents

The all important timings ⏰
2022-08-26T10:10:00.000Z
The draw for the Europa League group stage is due to start at 12pm BST (7am ET) and is taking place in Istanbul, Turkey.
Stay tuned on this page for the all important updates as they happen.
Europa League group stage draw!
2022-08-26T10:00:00.000Z
Hello and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's Europa League draw!
Last season's competition saw Eintracht Frankfurt crowned champions as they beat Rangers on penalties in what was a heartbreaking evening for the Scottish side.
A total of 32 teams including Manchester United, Arsenal and Roma are waiting to see who they'll face in this season's group stage as they begin their hunt for European glory.
Getty Images