As per caughtoffside, Chelsea are observing Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli's contract situation, with his current contract expiring in 2024.

The report states that Martinelli could be brought in by Chelsea to strengthen their forward line which includes the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech who have struggled to make an impact.

Martinelli has started this season well, scoring 3 goals in 9 appearances, with Arsenal hoping to renew the in-form Brazilian's contract soon. However, Chelsea are keeping an eye on things in North London.