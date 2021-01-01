Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Abraham at 'point of no return' & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Live Blog

Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Abraham at 'point of no return'

Goal brings you all the latest news and transfer reports from Chelsea and our Blues correspondent Nizaar Kinsella

Tammy Abraham Chelsea 2020-21
Abraham at 'point of no return'

2021-05-21T07:39:17Z

Tammy Abraham is increasingly resigned to the fact that he will be leaving Chelsea during the summer transfer window, reports the Daily Mail.

The England international has been unable to establish himself in the team since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager and is expected to move on at the end of the season.

Goal has previously reported that the likes of West Ham and Leicester are keen on the striker, and that Chelsea value Abraham at £40 million ($55m).