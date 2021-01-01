Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: West Ham want Abraham loan deal & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Armando Broja will be offered a new Chelsea contract
Chelsea have signalled their intent to offer Armando Broja a new contract ahead of the new season.
The 19-year-old has 11 goals and three assists in 32 appearances in his maiden season in senior men's football with Vitesse.
Vitesse also reached the KNVB Cup final which they narrowly lost to Ajax and his side are on track to reach their goals of qualifying for Europe.
The Eredivisie side are keen on keeping Broja for another year after he extends his deal, but other offers are beginning to come in. Furthermore, it is unlikely that Thomas Tuchel will call him into his Chelsea first-team squad for next season.
Chelsea extend Swansea City loanee Marc Guehi's deal until 2023
Chelsea have activated a clause in loan star Marc Guehi's contract to extend his deal until 2023.
The 20-year-old has been dubbed 'the best defender in the Championship' by some and is bidding to earn promotion to the Premier League with Swansea City.
Although Guehi has an extra year added to his deal, it remains unclear what his long term future will be with all possibilities remaining open.
He is highly regarded at Chelsea and is targeting playing next season in the Premier League, whether that's at his parent club, with Swansea or at another different team.
Significantly, the extension allows the Blues a bit more time to decide his future and doesn't allow potential buying clubs to exploit an expiring contract.
Monday talks for Champions League final switch
UEFA and the UK government are to hold talks on Monday regarding a change of venue for Chelsea’s Champions League final against Manchester City, reports Sky Sports.
Chelsea are currently due to take on their Premier League rivals at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, May 29.
However, the coronavirus situation in Turkey, with the country currently on the UK’s ‘red list’ for travel, has prompted calls for the showpiece event to be moved.
Wembley has been put forward as the most likely venue to stage the final, if it is moved, with UEFA expected to make a decision on Tuesday.
West Ham want Abraham loan deal
Chelsea's £40m asking price too high for suitors
West Ham will try to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on loan, reports The Athletic.
Abraham is facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea have put a £40 million ($56m) asking price on the England international.
Aston Villa, Leicester and Newcastle have also shown an interest in Abraham, but the proposed fee is dissuading clubs from making a bid.
Instead, West Ham are reportedly hoping that clubs’ reluctance to meet Chelsea’s demands will present an opportunity to take Abraham on loan next season.