Champions League LIVE: Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona, Malmo vs Chelsea, Atalanta vs Manchester United and all the action

Tonight's clash between Chelsea and Malmo comes just two weeks after the Blues' 4-0 win.

On that day, Andrea Christensen and Kai Havertz each scored, while Jorginho converted twice from the penalty spot in the Stamford Bridge drubbing.

However, the Blues did suffer a big loss that day as Romelu Lukaku was forced out due to injury.

Meanwhile, Salzburg and Wolfsburg are set to face-off following the former's 3-1 win last time out behind a goal from Karim Adeyemi and a brace from Noah Okafor.