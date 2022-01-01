Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool & more learn opponents

What about Pot 2? 2️⃣
You could quite easily mistake Pot 2 for Pot 1 this year; it's made up of some cracking teams!
Those teams are Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico, Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Tottenham.
Which teams make up Pot 1? 1️⃣
There is some excellent variety in Pot 1 this year, spearheaded by the current holders of the trophy Real Madrid. They are joined by the other current member of European royalty, holders of the Europa League Eintracht Frankfurt.
Then come the current domestic champions: Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, FC Porto and Ajax.
This season's ball ⚽️
UEFA released the 2022-23 Champions League ball earlier today and to no one's surprise, it's an absolute beauty.
The all-important timings ⏰
We are still a couple of hours away from getting underway in Istanbul. The draw is, of course, taking place in the same city as the final in June of next year.
The draw is set to begin at 5pm BST (12pm ET). Although, it may start some time after that once all the pre-draw talking is done.
Champions League group stage draw day 😍
Hello, good afternoon and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's Champions League group stage draw.
Real Madrid will be looking to defend yet another crown in this compeitition while Manchester City and PSG search for their first triumph.
Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham make up the rest of the English contingent while the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich also wait to find out the teams which other teams will join them at this stage.