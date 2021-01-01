Ballon d'Or 2021 LIVE: Messi, Lewandowski, Ronaldo & football's stars in running for top individual award

So the big question is: who is going to win?

It's been one of the tighest battles for years, but of course Lionel Messi is still well in the mix. However, Robert Lewandowski - who would surely have won in 2020 had there been an award - has maintained incredible consistency for Bayern Munich.

Then, of course, there is the European Championship and Champions League winner Jorginho, whose midfield machinations helped Italy and Chelsea to glory this year.

