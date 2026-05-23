LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mestalla

Today's game between Valencia and Barcelona will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 12:30 am.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Valencia vs Barcelona are listed below. If you are travelling abroad and want to watch the match, a VPN service may allow you to access your usual streaming platform from overseas.

Barcelona travel to Estadio Mestalla to face Valencia in a LaLiga fixture that carries significant weight at the top of the table. Hansi Flick's side arrive as clear leaders, and with the title race at a critical stage, three points here would tighten their grip on the championship.

Valencia, sitting ninth in the table, have little left to play for in terms of a European push, but Carlos Corberan's side will be motivated to cause an upset on home soil. Mestalla has a history of making life difficult for the big clubs, and Valencia's recent form suggests they are not simply going through the motions.

Barcelona head into this match off the back of a 3-1 win over Real Betis, though the game came at a cost. Fermin Lopez was forced off with a fractured metatarsal and will undergo surgery, ruling him out of the summer's World Cup. It is another significant blow to a squad already managing several absences.

Lamine Yamal remains sidelined with a thigh injury, and reports indicate the Barcelona forward will miss Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde on 15 June. Flick will need to rotate and trust his depth, though the squad has shown it can cope without its brightest names.

Off the pitch, Barcelona secured Flick's long-term future this week, with the German coach signing a contract extension through to June 2028. It is a statement of intent from the club, and Flick will want to mark the occasion with a strong finish to the domestic season.

For Valencia, the match represents a chance to finish the campaign with something to show for their efforts. Corberan has steadied the ship at Mestalla, and his players will be eager to sign off in front of their supporters with a performance.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Valencia vs Barcelona, including kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream information.

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Carlos Corberan is without Dimitri Foulquier and Mouctar Diakhaby through injury, while Eray Coemert is suspended and will play no part in the match. No probable lineup has been confirmed for the home side, and further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

For Barcelona, Lamine Yamal remains unavailable due to a thigh injury that has also put his World Cup preparations in doubt. Jofre Torrents is also sidelined, and Hansi Flick has no suspended players to contend with. No confirmed starting lineup has been released by the away camp at this stage.

Form

Valencia head into this match in reasonable domestic form, winning three of their last five LaLiga games. Their most recent outing produced a 3-4 win over Real Sociedad, a result that underlines their attacking output in recent weeks. They also beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on the road, though a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid and a draw with Rayo Vallecano show some inconsistency. Across those five matches, Valencia have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Barcelona's recent record is considerably stronger. Flick's side have won four of their last five LaLiga fixtures, with their only defeat coming at home to Deportivo Alaves. They beat Real Madrid 2-0 and followed that up with a 3-1 win over Real Betis. In total, Barcelona have scored eight goals and conceded three across those five matches, keeping a clean sheet in the victory over Real Madrid.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent history between these two sides makes for uncomfortable reading from a Valencia perspective. Barcelona have been dominant in this fixture, winning four of the last five meetings and scoring freely in each one. The most recent encounter, played at the Spotify Camp Nou in September 2025, ended in a 6-0 Barcelona win. Earlier in 2025, Barcelona also put seven past Valencia in a LaLiga meeting, and a 5-0 Copa del Rey victory at Mestalla further illustrates the gulf that has existed between the sides. Valencia's only win across this five-match stretch came in a 1-2 LaLiga result at home in August 2024.

Standings

Barcelona lead LaLiga in first place, while Valencia sit ninth in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Valencia vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: