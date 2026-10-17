LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Mestalla

Today's game between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will kick-off at 18 Oct 2026, 12:30 am.

In India, Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao is available to watch live on FanCode. Use the link below to access the stream.

Valencia host Athletic Bilbao at Estadio Mestalla on Sunday, October 18, 2026, in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight for both sides at opposite ends of the table.

Valencia sit 19th in LaLiga, deep in a relegation battle, and Javier Aguirre's side badly need points. They have managed just one win in their last five league matches, a narrow 1-0 away victory at Deportivo Alaves, and a 5-0 defeat to Barcelona earlier in the campaign underlines the scale of the challenge facing the club.

Athletic Bilbao arrive in better shape. Edin Terzic's side sit 10th and have shown they can compete with the division's best, having beaten Atletico Madrid 3-0 in September. They come into this game off the back of a midweek friendly win over Real Sociedad.

Nico Williams, one of Athletic's most dangerous attacking threats, is listed as injured and will not feature, which is a blow for the visitors. His agent recently confirmed that financial and registration concerns also blocked a summer move to Barcelona, meaning Williams remains a key figure in Bilbao's plans when fit.

The two clubs met as recently as May 2026, when Valencia claimed a 1-0 win at San Mamés. Athletic won their Copa del Rey tie between the sides in February, so there is recent history pulling in both directions.

For Valencia, this is a game they cannot afford to lose. For Athletic, a win would push them into the top half with genuine momentum. Read on for full details on how to watch the match live.

How to watch Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Javier Aguirre has a number of players unavailable for Valencia. Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez, Umar Sadiq, Jose Copete, Dimitri Foulquier, and Luis Rioja are all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are in place. Valencia's projected XI is: Dimitrievski; Maffeo, Diakhaby, De Haas, Gaya; Rodriguez, Pepelu; Guerra, Ugrinic; Raba, Duro.

Athletic Bilbao are also without several players. Unai Eguiluz, Oihan Sancet, and Nico Williams are all injured and will not travel. Edin Terzic has no suspended players to contend with. The projected XI for Athletic reads: Unai Simon; Berchiche, Paredes, Alvarez, Louis-Jean; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Navarro; Serrano, Inaki Williams.

Form

Valencia have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Racing Santander on October 11, which followed a 2-3 defeat to Real Sociedad. The 0-5 loss to Barcelona remains the low point of their recent run. Across those five fixtures, Valencia have scored five goals and conceded eleven.

Athletic Bilbao have won three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat. Their standout result was a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, and they also won 2-0 away at Celta Vigo. Their most recent competitive outing ended 0-0 at home to Deportivo Alaves. Bilbao have scored six goals and conceded three across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 10, 2026, when Valencia won 1-0 at San Mamés in LaLiga. Before that, Athletic Bilbao beat Valencia 2-1 in a Copa del Rey tie played at Mestalla in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, Athletic Bilbao hold three wins to Valencia's two.

Standings

Valencia's 19th-place position puts them firmly in the relegation zone, making this a must-win home fixture. Athletic Bilbao's 10th-place standing reflects a solid mid-table platform, and a win here would give them a genuine push toward the European places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: