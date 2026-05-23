LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 12:30 am.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga, with Alvaro Arbeloa's side looking to keep pace at the top of the table against an Athletic outfit that has endured a difficult run of recent results.

Real Madrid sit second in LaLiga and come into this match with a point to prove after a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona last weekend. That result has kept pressure on Los Blancos, and a win here is close to essential if they are to maintain any title ambitions heading into the final stretch of the season.

Arbeloa's squad is not without its problems. Injuries to key players have trimmed the options available, and questions about the dynamics within the dressing room have surfaced in recent weeks, with reports of tension between Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior adding an uncomfortable backdrop to preparations.

Athletic Bilbao arrive in the capital sitting 12th in the table and carrying the scars of three defeats in their last five league outings. Ernesto Valverde's side have also been hit by a raft of injury and suspension problems, which will further test their ability to cause an upset at the Bernabeu.

Bilbao did claim a notable 3-0 victory at San Mames earlier in the season, a result that demonstrated they are capable of competing with the elite when conditions are right. Whether they can reproduce that level of performance away from home is the central question.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, including kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream information.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Real Madrid head into this fixture without Eder Militao, Arda Guler, and Rodrygo, all of whom are sidelined through injury. Arbeloa's projected XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back line of Francisco Garcia, Antonio Ruediger, Dean Huijsen, and Daniel Carvajal. Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni are named in midfield alongside Thiago Pitarch and Brahim Diaz, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior leading the attack.

Athletic Bilbao face their own selection difficulties, with Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams, Unai Gomez, and Unai Eguiluz all ruled out through injury. Yuri Berchiche is also unavailable after picking up a suspension. Valverde's projected XI features Unai Simon in goal, with Inaki Williams and Gorka Guruzeta expected to lead the line. Any further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Real Madrid have won three of their last five LaLiga matches but their recent form carries a notable blemish. The defeat to Barcelona, in which they were beaten 2-0, is the most damaging result of that run, though they responded by beating Sevilla away from home in their most recent outing. Across the five matches, they have scored five goals and conceded four, with their defensive record showing some vulnerability.

Athletic Bilbao's recent form makes for difficult reading. They have won just one of their last five league games, losing three, and their only victory in that period came in a 4-2 win away at Deportivo Alaves. A draw at Celta Vigo was their most recent result, but back-to-back home defeats to Espanyol and Valencia before that underline the inconsistency that has defined their second half of the season. They have conceded eight goals across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for Real Madrid at San Mames in December 2025, a result that underlined Los Blancos' dominance in this fixture when they are at full strength. Looking across the last five encounters, Real Madrid hold a clear advantage, winning three times to Athletic Bilbao's one, with one match going the Basques' way in December 2024 when they won 2-1 at home. The overall pattern of results suggests Bilbao's best chance of a positive outcome comes on their own patch.

Standings

Real Madrid sit second in LaLiga, while Athletic Bilbao are 12th, a gap in the table that reflects the contrasting trajectories of both clubs at this stage of the campaign.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: