LaLiga - Game Week 11 31 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Estadio de La Cartuja

Today's game between Real Betis and Malaga will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 11:00 pm.

Real Betis vs Malaga is available to watch live via FanCode. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Betis host Malaga at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville in a LaLiga fixture that pits a side chasing European ambitions against a club fighting to avoid the drop.

Manuel Pellegrini's side sit fourth in LaLiga and will be looking to bounce back after a goalless draw with Celta Vigo in their last league outing. Betis have shown they can compete at the highest level this season, with Champions League wins over Porto and Feyenoord underlining their quality in Europe.

The distraction off the pitch has been harder to ignore. Two players from the Betis squad have had their homes broken into during recent matches, adding an unsettling backdrop to what has otherwise been a promising campaign.

Malaga arrive at the bottom of the table and in desperate need of points. Juan Funes' side have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions and conceded heavily in recent weeks, losing 5-2 to Real Sociedad in LaLiga.

With Betis carrying injury concerns and a suspension to contend with, Malaga will sense an opportunity to cause an upset. The gap in league position tells much of the story, but bottom-of-the-table sides have a habit of raising their game in fixtures like this.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs Malaga, including live stream details, TV channel information, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Betis vs Malaga with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini will be without Junior Firpo and Juan Hernandez through injury, while Facundo Bernal is suspended and will play no part. The projected XI for Betis lines up as: Alvaro Valles; Natan, Valentin Gomez, Angel Ortiz, Diego Llorente; Marc Roca, Antony, Isco, Dani Ceballos; Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Nelson Deossa.

Malaga head coach Juan Funes faces a lengthy injury list, with Julen Lobete, Diego Murillo, Joaquin Munoz, Juan Cruz, Aaron Ochoa, and Pablo Martinez all sidelined. No suspensions are currently recorded for the away side, and their projected XI reads: Alfonso Herrero; Einar Galilea, Carlos Puga, Rafita, Angel Recio; Dani Lorenzo, Carlos Dotor, David Larrubia, Ramon Enriquez; Adam Aznou, Adrian Nino.

Form

Real Betis have recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Celta Vigo in LaLiga, following a 1-0 Champions League win over Feyenoord. The heaviest result in that run was a 2-5 defeat to Barcelona, though Betis showed resilience with a 5-2 victory over Osasuna and a 3-2 win over Porto in Europe. Across those five matches, Betis scored 11 goals and conceded 12.

Malaga have collected one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Copa del Rey victory over Sporting de Alcazar, but their league form has been poor, with a 2-5 defeat to Real Sociedad standing as the starkest example. Funes' side have scored five goals and conceded 11 across those five matches, and have failed to win any of their last three LaLiga outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on August 9, 2025, when Malaga won 3-1 against Betis. In competitive fixtures, the last four encounters all came in LaLiga between 2016 and 2018, with Betis winning three of those matches and Malaga winning none. Betis have scored eight goals and conceded three across those four competitive meetings.

Standings

Real Betis sit fourth in LaLiga, firmly in contention for a European place, while Malaga are rooted to the foot of the table in 20th. The contrast in league position frames this as a difficult afternoon for the visitors, who need points urgently to give themselves any hope of climbing out of the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Malaga today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: