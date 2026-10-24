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LaLiga
team-logoRayo Vallecano
Campo de Futbol de Vallecas
team-logoElche
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How to watch today's Rayo Vallecano vs Elche LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Rayo Vallecano vs Elche
Rayo Vallecano
Elche
LaLiga

How to watch the LaLiga match between Rayo Vallecano and Elche, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 10
Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

Today's game between Rayo Vallecano and Elche will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 5:30 pm.

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FanCode

FanCode

Channel link cell

Rayo Vallecano host Elche at the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in Madrid in a LaLiga fixture that carries real significance for both clubs, particularly the visitors, who remain deep in the relegation zone.

Benat San Jose's side come into this match in mixed form. A draw with Getafe in their most recent outing continued a run of inconsistency for Rayo, who have shown they can win games but have struggled to string results together across the season.

Elche arrive under Martin Anselmi having shown some signs of life in recent weeks. A win at Espanyol offered encouragement, though their form over the past month still raises questions about their ability to pick up points away from home.

The visitors sit 18th in LaLiga and need points urgently. A trip to Vallecas represents a difficult task, but Elche will be aware that results elsewhere could shift the picture quickly if they can find a way to take something from this game.

Rayo have their own motivations to secure three points and climb away from the lower reaches of the table. Home advantage at the compact Vallecas ground has historically made them a difficult side to beat, and San Jose will be looking to use that to his team's benefit.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Elche live.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Elche with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
page.match.formation.title
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
5-4-1
E. AuderoE. AuderoF. LejeuneF. LejeuneA. PedrosaA. Pedrosateam-logoM. SadickI. BalliuI. BalliuA. GarciaA. GarciaU. LopezU. LopezP. CissP. CissS. CamelloS. CamelloI. PalazonI. PalazonJ. de FrutosJ. de FrutosM. DituroM. DituroB. SangareB. SangareG. ValeraG. Valerateam-logoR. RevivoJ. MorcilloJ. MorcilloV. ChustV. ChustL. CepedaL. CepedaT. LemarT. LemarF. RedondoF. RedondoG. VillarG. VillarA. OsorioA. Osorio
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
4-2-3-1
Rayo Vallecano

Starting XI

Elche

Manager

  • B. San Jose
  • M. Anselmi

Benat San Jose is without Augusto Batalla and Luiz Felipe through injury as he prepares his side for this fixture. With those absences accounted for, Rayo's projected XI is expected to feature Emil Audero in goal, with a back line of Florian Lejeune, Adria Pedrosa, Mujaid Sadick, and Ivan Balliu. Alvaro Garcia, Unai Lopez, Pathe Ciss, and Isi Palazon are set to operate in midfield, with Sergio Camello and Jorge de Frutos leading the attack.

Martin Anselmi has Marc Aguado unavailable through injury for Elche. The away side's projected XI sees Matias Dituro start in goal, with a defensive unit of Buba Sangare, German Valera, Roy Revivo, Javi Morcillo, and Victor Chust. Lucas Cepeda, Thomas Lemar, Federico Redondo, and Gonzalo Villar are expected in midfield, with Abiel Osorio leading the line.

Form

RAY

RAY - Form

SAN
W3-2
RMA
L4-1
ESP
W2-1
OSA
D1-1
GET
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ELC

ELC - Form

ATH
D1-1
RMA
L2-3
ESP
W1-3
CEL
D0-0
VIL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Rayo Vallecano have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Getafe, and they also drew 1-1 with Osasuna earlier in the run. Rayo beat Espanyol 2-1 and Racing Santander 3-2 during this period, though a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid stands as their heaviest loss. They scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Elche have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat in their last five matches. Their most recent game ended 0-0 against Villarreal, following a 0-0 draw with Celta Vigo before that. Anselmi's side claimed a 1-3 win at Espanyol and drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao, though a 2-3 defeat to Real Madrid remains part of this run. Elche scored four goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Rayo VallecanoDrawElche
2
0
3
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
4
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
0
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
4
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
0
FT
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
2
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
2
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
FT
4Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Rayo Vallecano won 1-0 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Elche claimed a dominant 4-0 victory at home in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Elche hold three wins to Rayo's two, with a combined 12 goals scored across those encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
9900399+3027
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
9711198+1122
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
9702239+1421
W
W
L
W
W
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
96121614+219
L
W
D
W
W
5
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
95131717016
W
W
W
L
W
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
94231416-214
L
D
L
W
W
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
103341411+312
D
L
L
D
L
8
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
9252107+311
W
D
W
D
D
9
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
92521312+111
D
L
D
L
D
10
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
93241018-811
W
L
D
L
L
11
LevanteLevanteLEV
92431517-210
W
D
D
L
L
12
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
9234131309
D
L
W
W
L
13
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
823389-19
L
D
D
D
W
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
82331217-59
D
D
W
L
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
9234511-69
D
L
W
L
D
16
EspanyolEspanyolESP
92251112-18
L
D
L
L
W
17
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
92251325-128
L
D
L
L
W
18
ElcheElcheELC
91441117-67
D
D
W
L
D
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
9135615-96
D
D
L
W
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
10055719-125
D
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In LaLiga, Rayo Vallecano sit 14th while Elche are 18th, leaving the visitors in the bottom three as they look to close the gap on the sides above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Elche today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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