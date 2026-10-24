LaLiga - Game Week 10 24 Oct 2026 - 08:00 Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

Today's game between Rayo Vallecano and Elche will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 5:30 pm.

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Rayo Vallecano host Elche at the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in Madrid in a LaLiga fixture that carries real significance for both clubs, particularly the visitors, who remain deep in the relegation zone.

Benat San Jose's side come into this match in mixed form. A draw with Getafe in their most recent outing continued a run of inconsistency for Rayo, who have shown they can win games but have struggled to string results together across the season.

Elche arrive under Martin Anselmi having shown some signs of life in recent weeks. A win at Espanyol offered encouragement, though their form over the past month still raises questions about their ability to pick up points away from home.

The visitors sit 18th in LaLiga and need points urgently. A trip to Vallecas represents a difficult task, but Elche will be aware that results elsewhere could shift the picture quickly if they can find a way to take something from this game.

Rayo have their own motivations to secure three points and climb away from the lower reaches of the table. Home advantage at the compact Vallecas ground has historically made them a difficult side to beat, and San Jose will be looking to use that to his team's benefit.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Elche live.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Elche with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Benat San Jose is without Augusto Batalla and Luiz Felipe through injury as he prepares his side for this fixture. With those absences accounted for, Rayo's projected XI is expected to feature Emil Audero in goal, with a back line of Florian Lejeune, Adria Pedrosa, Mujaid Sadick, and Ivan Balliu. Alvaro Garcia, Unai Lopez, Pathe Ciss, and Isi Palazon are set to operate in midfield, with Sergio Camello and Jorge de Frutos leading the attack.

Martin Anselmi has Marc Aguado unavailable through injury for Elche. The away side's projected XI sees Matias Dituro start in goal, with a defensive unit of Buba Sangare, German Valera, Roy Revivo, Javi Morcillo, and Victor Chust. Lucas Cepeda, Thomas Lemar, Federico Redondo, and Gonzalo Villar are expected in midfield, with Abiel Osorio leading the line.

Form

Rayo Vallecano have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Getafe, and they also drew 1-1 with Osasuna earlier in the run. Rayo beat Espanyol 2-1 and Racing Santander 3-2 during this period, though a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid stands as their heaviest loss. They scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Elche have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat in their last five matches. Their most recent game ended 0-0 against Villarreal, following a 0-0 draw with Celta Vigo before that. Anselmi's side claimed a 1-3 win at Espanyol and drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao, though a 2-3 defeat to Real Madrid remains part of this run. Elche scored four goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Rayo Vallecano won 1-0 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Elche claimed a dominant 4-0 victory at home in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Elche hold three wins to Rayo's two, with a combined 12 goals scored across those encounters.

Standings

In LaLiga, Rayo Vallecano sit 14th while Elche are 18th, leaving the visitors in the bottom three as they look to close the gap on the sides above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Elche today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: